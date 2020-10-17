It was the type of performance Basha head coach Chris McDonald believes will finally give senior Caleb Jones the respect he rightfully deserves.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound two-way starter accounted for four of his team’s five touchdowns and helped secure Basha’s first victory of the season in a 38-24 win over Desert Vista on Friday night.
“My offensive line just worked their tails off,” Jones said. “They got push after push after push and I was able to find the holes they gave me.”
Jones has become a staple on Basha’s offense the last two seasons, becoming a leader by example. This year, with freshman Demond Williams Jr. starting at quarterback, Jones’ veteran leadership has become key.
He helped lead Basha down the field late in the first quarter and capped off the drive with 8-yard plunge to put the Bears on the board. He capitalized again in the third quarter on a 2-yard run and returned an intercepted pass 34 yards for a touchdown on defense.
Jones then went on to secure Basha’s first victory with a 4-yard run in the fourth to finish just shy of 100 yards on 22 rushing attempts.
“He puts the team on his back,” McDonald said of Jones. “He’s worked extremely hard to get to this point and it’s time people start taking notice of this kid. We are just going to continue to ride him, continue to give him the ball.”
Jones’ ability to control the game on the ground helped put the rest of the offense at ease, including Williams. At 5-foot-9, 160 pounds the freshman has the arm strength and overall athletic ability that is well-beyond his years. As has been the case throughout the season, Desert Vista’s defense pinned its ears back in an attempt to rattle him early on.
At first, it was effective. Basha was forced to punt on its first two drives. But Williams managed to settle in late in the first quarter, showing off his ability to escape from the pocket and extend plays.
In the second quarter, Williams showed off his arm strength on a 42-yard bomb to senior athlete Andrell Barney. A few plays later, he rolled right then threw across the field back to Barney who scampered in for an 11-yard touchdown.
Williams completed 8 of his 16 passes for 125 yards and the lone touchdown. He also rushed for 76 yards on 12 attempts. But despite his stat line not jumping off the page, he showed maturity and an overall ability to manage the offense in late-game situations.
“I feel like we are making progress every week,” McDonald said. “We still made some mistakes that we need to fix, and we will, but I’m very happy for these kids and happy for these young guys to get a taste of victory and that stays with them.”
Akins, like his counterpart, is also fresh into his varsity career for Desert Vista. The sophomore had his best performance to date under center for the Thunder Friday against Desert Vista.
Despite his three interceptions – one of which on a tipped pass – he completed 20 of his 35 attempts for 300 yards and a touchdown. He added 43 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Four Desert Vista wideouts had 30 or more receiving yards on the night, with sophomore athlete Michael Allison leading the way with 98 of his own.
The Thunder struggled to find any offensive rhythm in their first two games of the season, where they scored just 10 points combined. Friday night’s showing of 24 points, while still in losing fashion, showed vast improvement.
Desert Vista head coach Dan Hinds said that’s all he can ask for.
“Our team turned the corner tonight,” Hinds said. “We did a lot of good things and improved tremendously from last week. Jackson did a great job with our (run, pass, option) game tonight.
“He made some great reads.”
Desert Vista found a new sense of urgency against Basha. Some of that likely stemmed from the energy showed by junior running back Devon Grubbs, who missed last week’s game against Highland with a knee injury.
Grubbs primarily played safety throughout the first quarter, where he proved effective in coverage and in the run-game. He was used sparingly on offense in the first half but added a spark in the second quarter on a 19-yard touchdown run in which he plowed through multiple defenders before sprawling out for the goal line.
Despite only rushing six times on the night, he finished with 60 yards and the score.
Desert Vista (0-3) will look to take yet another step forward when it hosts Mountain View (3-0) next Friday in its home opener. Basha (1-2), meanwhile, will also look to carry on its momentum on the road at Mountain Pointe (0-3).
“We can’t be satisfied,” McDonald said. “We have those mistakes we’ve got to fix. It’s only going to get tougher and tougher as we go. We’ve got to develop and continue to get better every week.”
