The semifinal round of the 5A playoffs between Glendale Cactus and Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep featured many different storylines: Cactus had just been promoted from 4A to 5A this season and weren’t expected to compete in the higher conference. Notre Dame Prep wasn’t expected to be just a hair out of the Open Division Playoffs, the two teams weren’t meant to face off against each other.
Yet all the latter happened.
The 5A playoffs didn’t disappoint as the No. 4 seeded Cactus overcame their superior, the No. 1 seeded Notre Dame Prep, in an instant classic, as the Cobras struck down the Saints, 21-17.
“We continue to battle and sky's the limit, so we're excited,” Cactus Head Coach Brian Belles said, “We still have one more to go. We're going to enjoy this tonight.”
The game had a big time feel from the very start, as the very first play from scrimmage was an 80-yard Cobra touchdown, setting the tone as a high-octane spectacle for everyone in attendance.
I just think that those guys have been there and done that,” Belles said. “Damian (Jiles), Will (Galvan), those guys have been around a long time at Cactus, and we knew we had to ride them out tonight in order to be successful and we were able to do that.”
After a quick 7-0 lead, the game turned from swift offense, into shrewd defense and both defenses were able to counteract the other in the first quarter.
The second quarter though was a different story, as the Saints weren’t so easily defeated. They opened the quarter with a trick play, netting a 47-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Cooper Perry to Hudson Stych, knotting the score at seven a piece.
The Cobras would respond quickly, as they would spark their next drive with a 45-yard return from Galvan setting them up for a promising drive. Cactus turned that opportunity into a reality, as they would cash in on a 46-yard drive, capped off with a Nikko Boncore-Montoya touchdown, giving Cactus a 14-7 lead going into the half.
The third quarter would come with many squanders for the Cobras, as they would force a turnover early in the half, which would be all for not, as Notre Dame created a stop in the red zone. The Saints came up positive on the stop, as they would turn it into a game tying touchdown by star receiver Cooper Perry from 13 yards out.
Notre Dame carried the 14-14 momentum into a fumble on the next Cactus play, giving them an opportunity to take the lead in plus territory. The Saints salvaged a field goal from the effort, giving them their first lead of the game, 17-14, entering the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame would end up with the ball with just over 8 minutes remaining. The Cobras would force a 4th down, to which the Saints would opt for a fake punt. The Perry pass would sail its intended receiver, giving Cactus plus territory with minimal time left.
They would take the opportunity with a leaping grab from Boncore-Montoya, downing them at the Saints 1-yard-line. After a stuffed rush attempt, the Cobras were sacked for a nine yard loss, netting them a 3rd and goal from the 10-yard line. After a 9 yard scramble from quarterback Rudy Gonzales, the Cobras were faced with 4th and goal from the 1-yard line, to which they would punch in with a Galvan keeper netting the lead at 21-17 in Cactus’ favor.
“Well, it's not so much what I told them, it's what they are; there tough kids,” Belles said. “I've been saying it all year, we have tough human beings and they're tough mentally. Even when things aren't going right, we find a way to overcome. And that's what we did tonight.”
Resiliency and all, the Cobras still had to stand tall on the ensuing Saints drive.
Notre Dame would push it as far as midfield, where they were faced with a do or die fourth down opportunity. The chance would be for not as Cactus star Galvan would come up with a 4th down pass breakup to essentially ice the game. Galvan would go on to further the nail in the coffin, as he would rip of a massive play with 15 seconds left, giving the Cobras the win, and a shot at their first 5A State Championship title in program history.
“Times got tough and were able to come back right and battle through it,” Notre Dame Head Coach George Prelock said emotionally. “We're close. We're a family. We live and die together as a family and biggest thing is I'm just going to miss spending every day with them.”
Cactus will face off against Gilbert Higley in the 5A state championship at ASU Sun Devil Stadium on Dec. 9.
