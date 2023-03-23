Before kicking off their first 3A Conference Tournament game in the 2020 season, American Leadership Academy Gilbert North head football coach Randy Ricedorff was preparing for the game that his team worked all season for. However, he got the feeling that some of his older players that he usually relies on were unprepared for the big game.
Up walks freshman wide receiver Brandon Phelps, a player who had never played football before his freshman year and was about to play in his first playoff game.
“Coach, you’re gonna see ‘Playoff Brandon’ tonight,” Phelps said.
Ricedorff was immediately puzzled at Phelps’ self-proclaimed nickname before even playing in his first playoff game, but Phelps reassured his coach that he was going to rise to the occasion.
In the team’s two conference tournament games that season, Phelps scored a touchdown and led the team in receiving in the first game and had over 100 yards in the second game.
He proved his coach right for trusting him and that his words weren't just unwarranted confidence.
Two years later, Phelps caught 97 passes for 1,710 yards and 28 touchdowns in his junior year, all in 13 games, and provided outstanding playoff performances to lead the Eagles to the 4A Conference title. He won 4A All-Conference First Team as his receiving yards finished second statewide.
‘Playoff Brandon’ is still going strong.
“When you get in the playoffs, and you get into big games, some guys are really good when you play lesser teams, and other guys flourish when you’re on the biggest stage,” Ricedorff said. “And Brandon is the guy that shows up on the biggest stage.”
Even with all the stats and recognition, Phelps’ main takeaway from the football season was his leadership role.
“It was great, I’m glad I could be such a leader for the team,” Phelps said. “It’s just a very humbling experience having guys look up to you and being able to lead them.”
His coach added that aside from his intrinsic confidence, Phelps is one of the most hard-working, dedicated and smart players he has coached, and that these traits will lead him to great success next season and beyond.
Phelps verbally committed to the University of Arizona in December 2022. He has also gotten offers from Arizona State and Michigan State, while Ricedorff mentioned that other major schools such as Michigan, USC and Oregon have been looking at him.
Even though he rose to stardom in football, it was basketball that had been Phelps’ main sport growing up.
ALA Gilbert North’s basketball team also had an amazing season, finishing 18-0 overall in AIA play before falling short in the 4A Conference Tournament. However, with the football team’s deep run, Phelps wasn’t able to fully train for the start of the basketball season and had to start practicing and playing several games in.
“Brandon has always brought immediate energy to our team,” basketball head coach Dave Novak said about Phelps’ adjustment from football to basketball. “He still came in and contributed very well for not touching a basketball since last season.”
Phelps had a larger role on the basketball team during his sophomore year, which he wasn’t able to build on this year because of his breakout and team success in football. As he attempted to shake off some rust, Phelps started coming off the bench and found a role there.
“My approach was like, if I’m going to get in, I’m going to give it my all in those little minutes that I get,” Phelps said. “I started getting a lot more minutes ... as much as a starter, because when I get in the game, I’m a game changer.”
Of course, he was ready for the playoffs.
Phelps also brought up the unselfish attitude that helped him buy into a smaller role while contributing to the team in a very different way than football. This same attitude brings him joy to see other players succeed, such as star basketball teammates Dylan Novak and McGuire Andrus.
Phelps has now taken his talent back to the football field where he is in the middle of a club 7-on-7 season. Like many other football players, it keeps him busy and in shape in the months leading up to the start of spring ball in April.
The ALA football team will look different next season. But ‘Playoff Brandon’ will remain. He hopes he can influence others into stepping up in big-time games, too, especially with ALA making the move to the 5A Conference for the 2023 season.
“Hopefully it can turn into other people’s names, playoff whoever,” Phelps said. “I want them to bring the same intensity and fire that I do when I’m in the playoffs.”
