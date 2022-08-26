Valley Christian’s football program heard the criticism after its season opening loss to Show Low in the White Mountains last Friday.
The Trojans were questioned about their preparedness for the game. Head coach Jake Petersen said players listened to Show Low’s broadcast of the game as motivation, where broadcasters questioned the praise for the Trojans as the pre-season favorite to win the 3A Conference.
They wanted to bounce back to prove they still belong in those conversations. And while it took time for them to get going against a scrappy American Leadership Academy - West Foothills team on Friday night, senior quarterback Hunter Heeringa found his groove in the second half to lead Valley Christian to a 26-0 bounce back win.
“It feels good to get the first one out of the way,” Heeringa said. “I was just trusting in my coaches and the play calls. I knew my guys out there were going to get their routes and do the right stuff. I just let them get the ball and do the work for me, let them do what they can do.”
Valley Christian appeared to find a rhythm offensively from the start.
The Trojans marched down the field and Heeringa extended the drive with his legs, scrambling along the left side before lowering his shoulder into an ALA defender.
However, the Guardians dug in and forced a field goal attempt by the Trojans that missed wide left. It was the first of two missed field goals for the Valley Christian special teams unit.
1 of 11
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior quarterback Hunter Heeringa (1) scrambles against ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian senior tight end Adam Bradford (18) carries ALA West Foothills junior safety Caden Callister (2) into the end zone for a touchdown, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian senior running back Ethan Tovar (3) powers past ALA West Foothills junior linebacker Dominic Stoddart (13), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian sophomore defensive back Ethan Gomez (13), senior defensive back Cade Accomazzo (11) and senior defensive lineman Grant Vance (99) go after a loose ball after a fumble by ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian senior running back Ethan Tovar (3) dives over ALA West Foothills junior safety Kawika Kaowili-McLain (21) for a first down, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian senior defensive lineman Grant Vance (99) drags down ALA West Foothills junior quarterback Caden Callister (2), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian senior running back Ethan Tovar (3) fumbles the ball after a hit by ALA West Foothills junior corner Tegan Kirkpatrick (5), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Valley Christian senior linebacker Dominic Ferrara (2) and senior linebacker Hunter Hortsman(10) brings down ALA West Foothills sophomore wide receiver Bert Anzini (9), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
Photo Gallery: Valley Christian vs ALA - West Foothills
1 of 11
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior quarterback Hunter Heeringa (1) scrambles against ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior tight end Adam Bradford (18) carries ALA West Foothills junior safety Caden Callister (2) into the end zone for a touchdown, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior running back Ethan Tovar (3) powers past ALA West Foothills junior linebacker Dominic Stoddart (13), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior wide receiver Jared Jentgen (20) hauls in a touchdown catch against ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian sophomore defensive back Ethan Gomez (13), senior defensive back Cade Accomazzo (11) and senior defensive lineman Grant Vance (99) go after a loose ball after a fumble by ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior running back Ethan Tovar (3) dives over ALA West Foothills junior safety Kawika Kaowili-McLain (21) for a first down, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior defensive lineman Grant Vance (99) drags down ALA West Foothills junior quarterback Caden Callister (2), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior running back Ethan Tovar (3) fumbles the ball after a hit by ALA West Foothills junior corner Tegan Kirkpatrick (5), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian senior linebacker Dominic Ferrara (2) and senior linebacker Hunter Hortsman(10) brings down ALA West Foothills sophomore wide receiver Bert Anzini (9), Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
The Valley Christian Trojans take the field for their home opener against ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian against ALA West Foothills
Valley Christian head coach Jake Peterson on the sidelines against ALA West Foothills, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)
David Minton
Valley Christian was given new life, however, after an interception by cornerback Will Bastian. A couple of plays later, Heeringa connected with senior wideout Ethan Heinrich on a jump ball in the end zone for the first score of the game.
“When you’ve got the best quarterback in the state, it helps out a little bit,” Heinrich said. “The line was stellar tonight. Those dudes balled. Honestly, I’m just out here to make plays.”
The connection between the two seniors has been key dating back to last season.
Heinrich believes Heeringa is among the best quarterbacks in the state, let alone the 3A Conference. Heeringa knows Heinrich will go up and get any jump ball that comes his way, as was demonstrated a second time in the third quarter.
The two connected seven times on the night for 80 yards and the two touchdowns. Heeringa was 16-of-23 for 178 yards and three touchdowns overall, two of which came in the third quarter when the Trojans finally found momentum on offense.
The Guardian defense, led by middle linebacker Memphis Palelei, gave Valley Christian fits throughout the first half, forcing multiple punts, a fumble at the goal line and turnover on downs. Petersen said there weren’t many adjustments made by his offense at the half. More than anything, they were identifying the adjustments made by ALA to slow down Heinrich.
“They’re a very physical team. Their offensive line is huge, their Mike linebacker (Palelei) is 6’1, 6’2 and he also plays running back. They’ve got physical, physical guys,” Petersen said of ALA.
“Ethan Heinrich was having a heck of a game and they ended up putting three guys on him and we have a lot of athletes. If you’re going to put three guys on one, we are going to try to take advantage of what we can.”
Valley Christian’s defense played lights out all night, giving the offense multiple opportunities.
The defense forced four turnovers in total by ALA, one a fumble late in the game and three interceptions — one of which by Christian Bell who tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage and stayed with it to make the catch.
The pressure put on by the Trojan defense played a role in the offense finding momentum. Along with the two touchdowns to Heinrich, Heeringa connected with wideout Adam Bradford in the third quarter.
Bradford had four catches overall for 49 yards. Running back Ethan Tovar also started to find holes in the worn-out ALA defense. He punched in a touchdown late in the third after Bell’s interception and finished the game with 67 yards on the ground.
The second half showed what Valley Christian has the potential to be when firing on all cylinders. Though, Petersen was quick to admit his team’s performance wasn’t perfect.
The two turnovers on down and inability to capitalize on turnovers was uncharacteristic of his program. But he knows those mistakes can be fixed before they head to Flagstaff next Saturday to face Arizona College Prep at the Walkup Sky Dome on the campus of Northern Arizona University.
“We need to continue to get reps and focus on taking advantage of those things,” Petersen said. “We had some kids playing out of position tonight because of injuries and sickness. The more reps those guys get at those positions, the more solid they’re going to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.