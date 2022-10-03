Mason Collins is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Corona del Sol athletics.
Over the past decade and a half, Corona del Sol’s women’s volleyball team has been nothing less than dominant. Over the last 16 years, the Aztecs have not had a single season below .500, in large part to their head coach, Ben Maxfield.
Since Maxfield has taken over the job as head coach of the varsity team, they’ve accomplished nothing but success, even at the highest level. In 2016, the Aztecs won the state championship, defeating Mountain Pointe. For Maxfield, that’s just one of his favorite memories. His other fond memories consist of team dinners, bond activities, and seeing his athletes successful no matter what they’re doing.
Before he became head coach, Maxfield first started enjoying the game by being involved around it. “I grew up playing sand volleyball and played indoor club in college. I love the game. I love teaching. I’m super competitive, so it’s a perfect fit,” said Maxfield.
Loving the game of volleyball has driven Maxfield to a prosperous coaching career. Maxfield’s record as a head coach is 443-199 since the beginning of the 2007 season. In his 11th and 12th season, the Aztecs won over 90 percent of their games, with a combined record of 80-8.
What’s kept Maxfield going all these years is his passion for teaching the game and life skills to his players. “I feel like I’m an influence for good on their lives,” said Maxfield.
This season, however, has the potential to be one of his best teams yet. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Aztecs are on top of standings, with a current record of 16-1. Maxfield believes the team's hard work and determination has translated to their on the court achievements.
“I feel like we have a good work ethic in the gym and do a great job of implementing our game plan. I think we bring a lot of experience to the table this year, with a lot of returning starters and players that play on high level club teams.” said Maxfield.
Half of the team consists of seniors. One of the seniors, Ella Lomigora, has been on the team since her freshman year. During these past four years, Lomigora has experienced so many memories with her teammates that she’ll remember for years to come.
“I’ve had the chance to work with some amazing athletes and teammates, all of whom pushed me and supported me. I am still friends with so many of these girls and by learning from them, I have been able to help lead and contribute to such an amazing program.
Off the court, Maxfield has demonstrated to the team how to be leaders so that they can set positive examples to one another. Sophomore Alyssa Aguayo is working hard towards being an example for her teammates now and in the future.
“I am striving to grow into leadership roles so that I can be a reliable teammate that sets a positive example. I want to be a player and person that my team and others can count on in tough situations or even someone to look up to,” said Aguayo.
With one of Maxfield’s most talented teams yet, the Aztecs are ready to forget about last year's playoff loss and rewrite the script in hopes of winning their first state championship since 2016.
