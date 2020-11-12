Just a junior in high school, Bekah O’Day is the captain of her volleyball team and the catcher of the softball team, all while holding down straight A’s in the classroom. Yet she has some unfinished business to complete while she also looks ahead to her future.
O’Day has always been the kid who is playing some sport year-round. She started her softball career when she was 6 and spent all year playing spring and club softball until she found her true calling on the volleyball court at age 12. O’Day has since continued playing softball for Skyline High School, with a .447 average in 81 plate appearances, but she has turned her focus towards volleyball for the future.
“I do want to continue playing sports in college and I would definitely do it with volleyball,” said O’Day, who began playing club volleyball last October.
O’Day has credited the change in focus to Skyline volleyball coach Venese Hiapo. She said that once she met her coach, she began to enjoy the sport more and felt that she was learning more at a higher level.
O’Day decided it was time to turn her interest to something new. She now spends multiple hours everyday training for volleyball, and she leads her team in kills with 86 so far this season.
Since day one, O’Day has never taken a loss easily. She has always seen every loss for what it is; never a lack of skill but an analytical problem that can be solved in practice.
“After a loss she is quite analytical,” said Skyline softball coach Lawrence Farina. “We discuss each game in a postgame setting where she has the opportunity to express her vision of what happened and/or what should have happened.”
O’Day refuses to miss prime practice time after a loss. When a team bonding activity was in the works for a recent Saturday, O’Day said to Hiapo that she would rather practice. Learning things like her teammates’ favorite color, she said, won’t help her become a better player.
“She hates losing and wants to work harder,” said Hiapo. “We had a three-hour practice on Friday and four-hour practice on Saturday. She stayed an hour after we finished training.”
Even during a national pandemic, O’Day is always putting the student before the athlete.
“Before everything with COVID-19 happened I kept a pretty good balance with my grades,” said O’Day. “I've always been a straight-A student keeping a high GPA. I take honors classes, AP classes, [and] just really focus on my grades. It gets tough with volleyball and stuff like that, but I make time after games [or] after practice to always just make sure I'm doing my homework getting my work done.”
COVID-19 has made being a student harder and has taken away a lot of people’s motivation, but as things start to transition back people are starting to see their schedules be put back in place.
“Now, with COVID-19, that makes it a lot harder,” said O’Day. “It's a little hard to get the motivation to do it with the online school and stuff like that, but skyline is now going back into full five days a week so I think that would be a lot more helpful just to understand things more. I'm usually pretty good at keeping those two separate, making sure that my grades always come first before my sport.”
With the role of captain, the spot behind the plate, and now the most crucial year of high school on her shoulders, O’Day still finds a way to be a mature role model for not only the younger players but also her peers.
“Bekah is respectful, loyal and works extremely hard,” said Hiapo. “Very statistical, but patient to let her body catch up with the knowledge obtained during practices and games.”
O’Day has shown time and time again that it is possible to lead without saying a word.
“I just want to make sure people know that I'm a hard worker,” said O’Day. “I try to always help people around me and bring them up and stay positive. That's really it.”
Kayla O'Sullivan is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Skyline High School.
