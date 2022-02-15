Gary Ernst is an icon in Arizona high school basketball.
He is the state’s all-time winningest coach and beloved by the Mountain View High School community for his 38 years of service and three state titles from 2005-07. In 2019, he became the first-ever coach to reach 900 career wins in a double-overtime win over rival Mesa.
So, when news broke Friday, Feb. 4 that Ernst would not be retained by the school after this season, it caused an uproar not only from Mountain View faithful, but those around the entire state as well.
“He’s the G.O.A.T, he’s the greatest,” Mesa basketball coach Scott Stansberry said. “Everyone is chasing him. He’s so classy and the way he carries himself, we all want to be where he’s at with that many wins and that many championships.
“I wish he could go out on his own terms, it’s unfortunate. He means a lot to me, to Mesa and to high school basketball.”
Mountain View faced Mesa in the final game of the regular season. The Toros, finished the season 12-6 and No. 16 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A boys basketball rankings, played and lost their final game with Ernst in the play-in tournament.
Ernst has led the Toros to the postseason every year dating back to the 2001-02 season, the start of the MaxPreps era. Last year as the No. 15 seed, Mountain View upset second-ranked Mesa in the first round of the playoffs. Many have questioned the reason for the school wanting to move on from Ernst given the success he has had leading the basketball program.
Mountain View Principal Mike Oliver, who was hired in 2021, did not go into detail as to why the school decided it was time to move on from Ernst. He did, however, thank him for his time with the program.
“Coach Gary Ernst has served the Mountain View community relentlessly for 38 years and has influenced legions of young people,” Oliver said in a statement to The Tribune. “We honor and recognize his commitment to excellence. We plan to build on the incredible legacy that he has developed as we transition into a new era of Toro basketball and with a new yet to be named head coach.
“We wish him well with all his future endeavors. His place in the Mountain View community has been sealed and he will be forever welcomed through the threshold into the Campus of Champions.”
The decision was met with backlash. Coaches, parents and some longtime media members took to social media to express their displeasure with the situation.
A petition started by Ernst’s son, Jason, on Saturday has reached nearly 4,000 signatures as of Monday.
“Coach Ernst has earned the right to coach the last few years of his career and to go out on his terms,” Jason wrote on the petition. “He has dedicated his life to MV basketball and this community.
“He has built a program with neighborhood kids in which all high schools should emulate. If we can get Coach Ernst to retain his position as coach, then everyone wins especially our youth.”
Tuesday against Mesa, Ernst was honored before the start of the game by Mesa Principal Kirk Thomas. He introduced former Mesa coach and current Northern Arizona University head men’s coach Shane Burcar as the master of ceremonies. Burcar brought out all the Mesa coaches Ernst faced during his time at Mountain View.
Stories were told, hugs were shared and a standing ovation for Ernst from the over-capacity crowd made for an emotional moment. Several fans on both sides, media members and administrators from other schools wore red in support of Ernst – a theme across the high school basketball landscape this past week.
Perry coach Sam Duane Jr. and Gilbert coach Jay Caserio started a movement among more than 30 coaches to wear red in support of Ernst. Desert Ridge coach Greg Ream, whose team played Perry Monday, also wore red. Caserio wore red Monday night and was in attendance for the rivalry game between Mountain View and Mesa on Tuesday.
Lucas Ramirez, the head boys basketball coach at Saguaro, wore red to work with his team off for the night. Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price took to social media to express his displeasure with Mountain View’s decision. Price said coaches like Ernst deserve a celebration and proper send off.
“You have to give credit to Jay Caserio, he got the text thread going and I threw in the shirt thing and they ran with it. Jay deserves a lot of credit for this,” Duane said. “I think it’s the best way to honor so many young coaches. Gary means the world to me and he’s a special coach to a lot of us.
“Watching him, competing against him, trying to beat Gary was the standard. If you beat Gary when you were a young coach, you’re getting better. He deserves some type of thank you.”
Ernst was inundated with fans of all ages shaking his hand following his team’s game against Mesa. He impacted the lives of those who he never spoke to directly for many years. His eight state championships as a whole rank among the most for coaches, and his win total may never be beaten.
He said Tuesday the support from other coaches, fans and teams was overwhelming. It made for an emotional game and night that was won by Mesa in the final minutes.
“It makes me feel so good,” Ernst said. “It really makes me realize the 38 years I’ve had at Mountain View we’ve impacted a lot of people. I’m proud to be associated with Mountain View High School.”
Brigg Wolfe, a junior guard at Mountain View said he cherished his time with Ernst. While his team unfortunately didn’t get the win over their rivals, they still had an opportunity to play one more home game with their coach Friday in the play-in game for the playoffs.
Wolfe said playing for him was an experience he won’t soon forget.
“He’s a legend, he’s the most winningest coach,” Wolfe said. “Just to be able to learn from him was something amazing.”
