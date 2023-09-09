After 48 minutes of nail biting football, Basha High School came out victorious over Saguaro High School by a score of 35-31 Friday night in what was the rematch of last year’s Open Division state championship game.
Everybody knew going into this game that winning was not going to come easy for either side, especially with quarterback threats Mason Bray of Saguaro and Demond Williams Jr. of Basha.
And that was proven throughout the game.
With outstanding rushing performances displayed by both quarterbacks, gaining yardage and even scoring came frequently and in big numbers, as seen by the score.
In the end, Williams Jr. managed to get a huge amount of rushing yards along with two rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns, while Bray got three passing touchdowns alongside a lot of rushing yards as well.
“I knew it was going to be a shootout. They have one of, if not the best quarterback in the state,” said Bray after comparing both his and Williams Jr.’s outstanding performances. “It was definitely frustrating watching him run around but that’s football.”
Going into halftime, the Basha Bears only led by seven due to a huge interception in the end zone to start the second quarter by senior defensive back Omar Lazcano, which helped generate momentum for the Saguaro Sabercats and put them in the race to win the football game.
“That was a big turning point in the game for us. We need to see more big time plays like that,” said Lazcano on how his interception boosted the morale of his teammates on the sideline.
However, the Saguaro defense still struggled to contain Williams Jr., as he would go on to get both of his rushing touchdowns and two of his passing touchdowns following the interception.
“Coming into the second half, we adjusted. We dropped down two of our guys to play the overhang so we could keep him inside,” said Lazcano on his team’s efforts to contain Basha’s quarterback. “We knew how to contain him a little bit better after the half, but it just wasn’t enough.”
The second half would turn out to be a back and forth battle between the two teams, with Saguaro completing a field goal more than halfway through the third quarter, followed by a 4-yard passing touchdown to take a 24-21 lead to end the third quarter.
Then came the fourth quarter drama. Basha scored on the very first drive of the final quarter after seven plays, the final play of the drive being a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Williams Jr.
Right after, Saguaro got the ball back on their own 40-yard line, which was followed by a 5-yard penalty that was called on the Basha Bears. Then, a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kamdan Segall from Mason Bray and a successful extra point attempt put Saguaro back on top 31-28 with nine minutes left to play.
Following this, a strong offensive push by Basha ended in a 42-yard passing touchdown by Williams Jr. on the ninth play of the drive to put Basha on top yet again with a little over four minutes left to play in the game.
Once Saguaro got the ball back, a few good stops and a couple of penalties given to the Sabercats allowed Basha to regain possession after a failed fourth down attempt by Saguaro with under three minutes to play.
Basha then kept the ball on the ground then took a knee once to run the clock all the way down. Basha were then crowned the official winners of this game.
“We ended up scoring on two straight drives and kept trying to climb our way back into it … Then that last drive, we hit our first two plays, then we got a holding and another penalty, putting us in some third and long situations,” said Saguaro head coach Zak Hill.
“But I give them credit. They’ve got a good football team and a good coaching staff.”
It was an intense game filled with some amazing plays and rowdy fans on both sides of the gridiron. In the end of the rematch, the Basha Bears came out the victors of this action packed football game.
