Basha’s defense had done its job limiting the Chandler offense all night. All it needed was an answer from the offense.
Tied at 7 against No. 1 Chandler with about 2 minutes to play in regulation, the Bears got it.
Junior quarterback Demond Williams fired a pass down field for junior wideout Bryson Dedmon. He came down with it for a 48-yard gain that set Basha up at the Chandler 1-yard line. Two plays later, senior running back Deshaun Buchanan scored from 2 yards out.
That was ultimately the game winner for the third-ranked Bears, as defensive back DJ Jaiman came up with an interception on Chandler’s ensuing drive. The 14-7 win over Chandler on national TV was the second straight game to come down to the wire, but Dedmon said that shows how far the team has come from just three weeks ago when it encountered a disappointing loss.
“That was one of my best plays all game,” said Dedmon, who caught three passes for 62 yards. “I helped my team get into position to score and that’s all that matters.
“Biggest of the game, that’s all that matters. I’ve never been more happy for my team.”
Neither offense could sustain drives.
Chandler’s best came in the beginning of the game, when junior quarterback Dylan Raiola led the Wolves on a 15-play, 75-yard drive on their first possession. Junior running back Ca’lil Valentine punched in the score from 2 yards out to give the Wolves an early lead.
But Basha responded late in the first.
Williams broke loose for an 83-yard run that set the Bears up inside the 5. A penalty backed them up, but Williams found Buchanan for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game. The two teams remained deadlocked at one touchdown apiece throughout a majority of the game. Even when the offenses gained a hint of momentum, it was quickly taken away by the opposing defense.
“Last week I think was a good defensive performance but I think this week tops last week,” said Buchanan, who unofficially rushed 17 times for 92 yards and had both of Basha’s touchdowns. “This week was … mentally getting prepared to come out here like it was a championship game. It meant a lot to come out on the road and get one.”
Both quarterbacks were pressured on several occasions on the night. Chandler’s defensive line, led by Amauri Washington, and Basha’s led Jordan Howard and Brody Jones — who both had sacks — were dominant on passing downs. Both teams, however, found some success on the ground.
Valentine unofficially finished with 22 carries for 89 yards for Chandler. Williams, who took off the most when the pocket broke down, rushed for 138 yards on 11 carries, extending multiple drives with his legs. He unofficially finished 10-of-17 through the air for 108 yards and a touchdown.
It was the first time in his high school career he rushed for more yards than he threw and just the third time he rushed for more than 100 yards in a game.
“He brings a little something extra with his legs,” Basha coach Chris McDonald said. “We told him all week, you can ask him, we said he might have 100 yards rushing off pass plays alone spreading that field out and just going right up the middle. He knew he had to use his legs, especially tonight to move the football. That’s a good defense.”
The win over Chandler by Basha comes a week after it took a last-second field goal to knock off Hamilton. It’s the first time in program history the Bears beat both teams in one season. It was also the Wolves’ first home loss since 2017, when they fell to Mountain Pointe at Austin Field.
Basha’s win Friday will shake up the Open Division rankings. The Bears have a chance to move up to No. 2 just behind Liberty, the only team to beat the Bears so far.
But with two weeks to play in the regular season and matchups against Casteel and Perry to close it out, the Bears know even a win of this caliber can’t distract them from their ultimate goal.
“This is the fourth top-100 team we’ve faced this season,” McDonald said. “We’re 3-1 against those big guns. But listen, we’ve got a good Casteel team and then we have our rival Perry and see what happens from there.”
