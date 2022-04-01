The No. 5-rated Basha Bears upset the Hamilton Huskies, the No. 1 team at home Thursday. Clawing their way back from an early 6-2 deficit, Bears pinch runner Brady Campbell came home on a dropped third strike in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the 7-6 comeback with a walk-off strikeout.
As the sun was setting behind the third-base dugout, Basha’s (7-3) six-hole hitter Carter Boone awaited the two-strike pitch. Boone swung and missed at a ball in the dirt from Hamilton reliever Will Shelor. Huskies catcher Liam Wilson retrieved the ball and made what should have been a routine throw to first. However, the sun was glaring down the first base line and the ball bounced out of first baseman Josh Tiedemann’s glove, allowing Campbell to come home while simultaneously handing Hamilton (9-1) their first regular season loss.
“I was watching the throw come over,” Campbell said. “Then I saw him put his hand in front of his eyes because he couldn’t see into the sun. So then I was waiting and waiting, saw the ball jump behind him (and) took off.”
The Huskies struck first with a two-run shot from designated hitter Logan Saloman in the second inning and a solo shot from third baseman Ryan Kucherak in the third, rocking Bears starter Bradyn Barnes in his Basha debut. Barnes, the junior transfer from Highland, was finally allowed to be a member of the Bears roster after sitting out the first half of the season due to AIA rules.
Left fielder Max Madrid opened up the scoring for the Bears with an RBI double off the wall in the bottom of the fourth inning. He later scored on a wild pitch from Hamilton starter Kole Klecker to cut the lead to 3-2.
Hamilton answered Basha with a four-run top of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 6-2 and chase Barnes from the game.
In the bottom of the fifth, Klecker found himself once again facing Madrid, this time with the bases loaded and one out. Madrid got ahold of the TCU commit’s offspeed a second time, adding a little more distance for a game-tying grand slam.
To keep the game close, Basha counted on Boone, who has been one of their most reliable pitchers this season, to hold the Huskies at bay. Boone only allowed a single hit in his two innings of relief and struck out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh. Only Kucherak reached base in the seventh on a two-base error from Madrid.
“I knew (Madrid) had our backs when he hit that bomb,” Boone said. “So when he dropped it, it’s not the end of the world—it’s high school baseball. So I knew we were going to come and get it for him.”
Madrid finished the day 4-for-4 from the plate with 5 RBIs.
“I was seeing (Klecker’s) change-up pretty well,” Madrid said. “When he left it hanging, I knew I just had to swing hard and the ball would go pretty far.”
Madrid, who batted in the fifth spot in the lineup, struggled offensively to start the season. At times he’s been rotated out of the lineup and when he did appear, he usually found himself at the bottom of the order. But with Basha trying to break a three-game losing streak where they only scored six total runs, coach Jim Schilling knew something had to change.
“We wanted to shake the lineup up today,” Schilling said. “We know that that’s what Max can do. That’s what he is when things are going good for him. He’s put together some really nice at-bats lately and we knew he was ready for a day like this.”
While Schilling’s gamble paid off, Hamilton coach Mike Woods’ decision to ride with Klecker for six full innings despite the Bears offense warming up to him, did not. Hamilton had just come off a complete game from their No. 1 starter, Saloman, and had the entire bullpen available to them, but did not elect to relieve Klecker until the seventh, when Schilling put in junior Will Shelor.
“Klecker is one of the best pitchers in the state of Arizona and they hit a couple of pitches down, you know, the big grand slam, and I have a lot of confidence in him,” Woods said. “In the end I’m pretty happy with the decisions we made in that situation.”
With their three-game loss streak snapped, the Bears will face No. 4 Sandra Day O’Connor Wednesday, while the Huskies face No. 13 Chandler Friday. Both games start at 3:45 p.m.
