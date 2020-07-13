Mitch Armour, who was hired in early May to be the next head boys basketball coach at Skyline High School, was only able to meet with players for a few weeks before he decided to shut down the camp.
The decision came after coronavirus cases began to surge in Arizona. But even with the limited time, he believes he was able to make progress with many of his new players.
“I have a great feeling about this team and this school,” Armour said. “I’m glad I made the decision to go here. It’s one of those things where you do your research and it turns out to be exactly what you expected it to be.”
Armour was approved by the Mesa Public Schools governing board to become the new head boys basketball coach and a teacher at Skyline on May 8. He spent the last three seasons as head coach at Coronado High School in Scottsdale, where he helped turn around a struggling program.
Before his arrival, Coronado’s last playoff appearance came a decade prior in 2007. In his first season, he led the Don’s to an 11-13 record, followed by a 9-16 record in the 2018-19 season.
This past season, however, Armour led Coronado to a 17-9 record and an appearance in the 3A Conference tournament. He was also named the 3A Metro East Region Coach of the Year.
Before Coronado, he served in a variety of different roles coaching high school basketball in Nebraska.
“I asked him what he could bring to Skyline,” now retired Skyline Athletic Director Greg Schultz said in May, “and he said he would be the hardest worker in the room and do the little things right. He built a program at Coronado. It reminded me a lot of what (James) Capriotti did here at Skyline. That’s what we were looking for.”
Capriotti stepped down as head coach following the 2019-20 season to pursue a role as a co-head coach for Phoenix Prep’s two national teams. Capriotti served as head coach for five seasons, turning around a basketball program that had never made it to the playoffs.
He led the Coyotes to the 6A semifinals and a 27-3 overall record. His half-son Dayton Harris, Skyline point guard, became the first-ever Division I player to come out of the program. Harris signed to play for former Mesa High coach Shane Burcar at Northern Arizona University. Capriotti’s other son, Dominic, transferred to play for Phoenix Prep alongside his father after his sophomore season.
Armour inherits a team that has several junior varsity players moving up to play alongside Patrick Herrera, who surpassed the 1,000-career point mark as a junior last season for Skyline.
“I still don’t think I’ve seen all the players who will be trying out in the winter,” Armour said, “but from those I have seen, there have been a lot of good things. I’m really looking forward to tailoring our system to their abilities.
“The kids here want to work, which makes me happy from a coaching standpoint.”
Schultz sees Armour as the coach who can continue to build the Skyline program and maintain its success.
“There is nobody like coach Capriotti and there won’t ever be anyone like him,” Schultz said, “but coach Armour is going to come in and I have the utmost confidence in him to take the program and continue to raise it to even higher heights.”
There were a number of reasons Armour was drawn to Skyline when looking to further his coaching career. Part of that centered around the school’s reputation for having a solid administration backing its coaches. He also admired the ability to work with students in similar demographics as those he was accustomed to at Coronado.
Of course, there was also the lure of coaching at the 6A level.
“Doing my research, I heard nothing but great things about the administration at Skyline and the Mesa school district,” Armour said. “The kids are similar to those at Coronado I enjoy working with.
“Coaching at 6A was a challenge I wanted to face. It’s all about challenging yourself and I want to see if I am able to thrive in difficult situations being at this level.”
Armour said he admired what Capriotti was able to do in short order at Skyline, taking the program from being the doormat of the East Valley to a state title contender and one arguably the most exciting teams to watch.
He aims to carry on the legacy Capriotti left on the Skyline basketball program while also establishing a new culture that will challenge players to be at their best both on and off the court.
“What Capriotti did for this program is unprecedented. He established a winning culture,” Armour said. “I can only hope to carry on some of that he created while also helping to develop these young men.”
