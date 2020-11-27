Playoff scoreboard
Tribune File Photo

Open Division

8 Desert Edge – 0

1 Chandler – 52

5 Liberty – 25

4 Centennial – 24

6 Salpointe Catholic (win by forfeit)

3 Saguaro

7 Corona del Sol – 0

2 Hamilton – 50

6A Conference

8 Shadow Ridge – 22

1 Boulder Creek – 38

5 Casteel – 20

4 Highland – 30

6 Basha – 21

3 Sandra Day O’Connor – 27 (OT)

7 Chaparral – 26

2 Queen Creek – 8

5A Conference

8 Verrado – 14

1 Sunrise Mountain – 35

5 Campo Verde – 38

4 Cactus Shadows – 14

6 Ironwood – 35

3 Desert Mountain – 30

7 Notre Dame Prep – 42

2 Sunnyslope – 7

4A Conference

8 Peoria – 30

1 Casa Grande – 47

5 Coconino – 7

4 Cactus – 41

6 Northwest Christian – 10

3 Mesquite – 27

7 St. Mary’s – 14

2 ALA-Queen Creek – 40

3A Conference

8 Thatcher – 20

1 Yuma Catholic – 43

5 Wickenburg – 6

4 Pusch Ridge – 35

6 Round Valley – 15

3 ALA-Gilbert North – 38

7 Phoenix Christian – 21

2 Snowflake – 38

2A Conference

8 Morenci

1 Benson (win by forfeit)

5 Parker – 30

4 Arizona Lutheran – 32

6 Scottsdale Prep – 6

3 Santa Cruz – 55

7 St. Johns – 22

2 Scottsdale Prep – 21

1A Conference

Williams vs Mogollon (Saturday, Nov. 28)

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.