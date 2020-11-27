Open Division
8 Desert Edge – 0
1 Chandler – 52
5 Liberty – 25
4 Centennial – 24
6 Salpointe Catholic (win by forfeit)
3 Saguaro
7 Corona del Sol – 0
2 Hamilton – 50
6A Conference
8 Shadow Ridge – 22
1 Boulder Creek – 38
5 Casteel – 20
4 Highland – 30
6 Basha – 21
3 Sandra Day O’Connor – 27 (OT)
7 Chaparral – 26
2 Queen Creek – 8
5A Conference
8 Verrado – 14
1 Sunrise Mountain – 35
5 Campo Verde – 38
4 Cactus Shadows – 14
6 Ironwood – 35
3 Desert Mountain – 30
7 Notre Dame Prep – 42
2 Sunnyslope – 7
4A Conference
8 Peoria – 30
1 Casa Grande – 47
5 Coconino – 7
4 Cactus – 41
6 Northwest Christian – 10
3 Mesquite – 27
7 St. Mary’s – 14
2 ALA-Queen Creek – 40
3A Conference
8 Thatcher – 20
1 Yuma Catholic – 43
5 Wickenburg – 6
4 Pusch Ridge – 35
6 Round Valley – 15
3 ALA-Gilbert North – 38
7 Phoenix Christian – 21
2 Snowflake – 38
2A Conference
8 Morenci
1 Benson (win by forfeit)
5 Parker – 30
4 Arizona Lutheran – 32
6 Scottsdale Prep – 6
3 Santa Cruz – 55
7 St. Johns – 22
2 Scottsdale Prep – 21
1A Conference
Williams vs Mogollon (Saturday, Nov. 28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.