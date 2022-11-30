Champions have been crowned at the 2A and 3A levels of Arizona high school football, with Pima and Eastmark taking the titles.
Now, all the focus is on the big schools.
This weekend we will find out who will be playing at Sun Devil Stadium for the 4A, 5A, 6A and Open Division state championship. There are plenty of potential upsets brewing this week with rematches of key games in the Open and battles between stingy defense and high-powered offenses in others.
Here's a look at the teams still playing for the state title with picks in bold. All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted. Only the Open Division games will be played at a neutral site.
Friday, Dec. 2
4A
13 Lake Havasu at 1 ALA Gilbert
6 Canyon Del Oro at 2 Snowflake
5A
4 Cactus at 1 Notre Dame Prep
3 Higley at 2 Desert Mountain
6A
4 Pinnacle at 1 Casteel
6 Red Mountain at 2 Highland
Saturday, Dec. 3
Open Division
3 Chandler vs 2 Basha -- Dobson High School, 6 p.m.
5 Saguaro vs 1 Liberty -- Mountain Ridge High School, 6 p.m.
