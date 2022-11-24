The quarterfinal round is here. Which also means the start of the Open Division playoffs.
Games at every level this weekend are due to be competitive, from the 2A state title game all the way to some of the big Open matchups. Here's a look at the teams playing this weekend with picks in bold. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted.
Friday, Nov. 25
Open Division Quarterfinals
8 Sandra Day O'Connor at 1 Liberty
5 Saguaro at 4 Hamilton -- No pick, attending
6 Centennial at 3 Chandler
7 ALA - Queen Creek at 2 Basha
6A Quarterfinals
8 Mountain Pointe at 1 Casteel
5 Queen Creek at 4 Pinnacle
14 Mesa at 6 Red Mountain
7 Salpointe Catholic at 2 Highland
5A Quarterfinals
8 Marana at 1 Notre Dame Prep
5 Horizon at 4 Cactus
6 Desert Edge at 3 Higley
10 Millennium at 2 Desert Mountain
4A Quarterfinals
8 Bradshaw Mountain at 1 ALA - Gilbert
13 Lake Havasu at 5 Yuma Catholic
14 Thunderbird at 6 Canyon Del Oro
10 Prescott at 2 Snowflake
Saturday, Nov. 26
3A State Championship
2 Eastmark vs 1 Thatcher, 6 p.m. at Desert Vista High School
2A State Championship
2 Morenci vs 1 Pima, 6 p.m. at Safford High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.