The quarterfinal round is here. Which also means the start of the Open Division playoffs. 

Games at every level this weekend are due to be competitive, from the 2A state title game all the way to some of the big Open matchups. Here's a look at the teams playing this weekend with picks in bold. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted. 

Friday, Nov. 25

Open Division Quarterfinals

8 Sandra Day O'Connor at 1 Liberty

5 Saguaro at 4 Hamilton -- No pick, attending

6 Centennial at 3 Chandler

7 ALA - Queen Creek at 2 Basha

6A Quarterfinals

8 Mountain Pointe at 1 Casteel

5 Queen Creek at 4 Pinnacle

14 Mesa at 6 Red Mountain

7 Salpointe Catholic at 2 Highland

5A Quarterfinals

8 Marana at 1 Notre Dame Prep

5 Horizon at 4 Cactus

6 Desert Edge at 3 Higley

10 Millennium at 2 Desert Mountain

4A Quarterfinals

8 Bradshaw Mountain at 1 ALA - Gilbert 

13 Lake Havasu at 5 Yuma Catholic

14 Thunderbird at 6 Canyon Del Oro

10 Prescott at 2 Snowflake

Saturday, Nov. 26

3A State Championship

2 Eastmark vs 1 Thatcher, 6 p.m. at Desert Vista High School

2A State Championship

2 Morenci vs 1 Pima, 6 p.m. at Safford High School

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

