Hamilton against Chandler, in a Conference 6A Premier football game

The Hamilton Huskies take the field against Chandler, in a Conference 6A Premier football game, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Jerry Loper Stadium in Chandler Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

It's playoff football time. 

Here's a look at all of the games taking place Friday and Saturday from 2A to the 6A Conference. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted. The Open Division teams are off this week. 

Picks are in bold.

6A

16 Chavez at 1 Casteel

9 Mountain Ridge at 8 Mountain Pointe

13 Valley Vista at 4 Pinnacle

14 Mesa at 3 Corona del Sol

11 Brophy at 6 Red Mountain

10 Williams Field at 7 Salpointe Catholic

15 Perry at 2 Highland

5A

16 Paradise Valley at 1 Notre Dame

9 Sunnyslope at 8 Marana

12 Gilbert at 5 Horizon

13 Willow Canyon at 4 Cactus 

14 Canyon View at 3 Higley

11 Central at 6 Desert Edge 

10 Millennium at 7 Campo Verde

15 Verrado at 2 Desert Mountain

4A

16 AZ College Prep at 1 ALA Gilbert

9 Northwest Christian at 8 Bradshaw Mountain

12 Buckeye Union at 5 Yuma Catholic

13 Lake Havasu at 4 Poston Butte

14 Thunderbird at 3 Marcos de Niza

11 St. Mary's at 6 Canyon Del Oro

10 Prescott at 7 Apache Junction

15 Arcadia at 2 Snowflake

3A semifinals --  Saturday, Nov. 19, Mountain Pointe High School

3 Pusch Ridge vs 2 Eastmark -- 2 p.m. 

4 Show Low vs 1 Thatcher -- 6 p.m. 

2A Semifinals -- Saturday, Nov. 19

4 Willcox vs 1 Pima -- 6 p.m., Show Low High School

3 Scottsdale Christian vs 2 Morenci -- 6 p.m., Westwood High School

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

