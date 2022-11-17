It's playoff football time.
Here's a look at all of the games taking place Friday and Saturday from 2A to the 6A Conference. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted. The Open Division teams are off this week.
Picks are in bold.
6A
16 Chavez at 1 Casteel
9 Mountain Ridge at 8 Mountain Pointe
13 Valley Vista at 4 Pinnacle
14 Mesa at 3 Corona del Sol
11 Brophy at 6 Red Mountain
10 Williams Field at 7 Salpointe Catholic
15 Perry at 2 Highland
5A
16 Paradise Valley at 1 Notre Dame
9 Sunnyslope at 8 Marana
12 Gilbert at 5 Horizon
13 Willow Canyon at 4 Cactus
14 Canyon View at 3 Higley
11 Central at 6 Desert Edge
10 Millennium at 7 Campo Verde
15 Verrado at 2 Desert Mountain
4A
16 AZ College Prep at 1 ALA Gilbert
9 Northwest Christian at 8 Bradshaw Mountain
12 Buckeye Union at 5 Yuma Catholic
13 Lake Havasu at 4 Poston Butte
14 Thunderbird at 3 Marcos de Niza
11 St. Mary's at 6 Canyon Del Oro
10 Prescott at 7 Apache Junction
15 Arcadia at 2 Snowflake
3A semifinals -- Saturday, Nov. 19, Mountain Pointe High School
3 Pusch Ridge vs 2 Eastmark -- 2 p.m.
4 Show Low vs 1 Thatcher -- 6 p.m.
2A Semifinals -- Saturday, Nov. 19
4 Willcox vs 1 Pima -- 6 p.m., Show Low High School
3 Scottsdale Christian vs 2 Morenci -- 6 p.m., Westwood High School
