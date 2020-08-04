Representatives from the Arizona Football Coaches Association have finalized a proposal that would delay the start of competition for the 2020 season until Oct. 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposal, which was sent to Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Director David Hines on Monday, Aug. 3 and obtained by The Tribune, outlined a detailed plan that received support from more than 100 coaches representing every conference, district and region across the state.
“The goal was to reach a consensus recommendation for consideration by the AIA towards the best possible outcome,” said the letter, which was signed by AzFCA President Rich Wellbrock. “During the course of these meetings, the consensus narrowed to the points listed herein.
“Please accept this letter as proposal for specific solutions and as an expression of support, both corporately and individually, for the work done by the Arizona Interscholastic Association towards the matters related to the suspensions, delays and commencement of fall sports activities.”
The proposed plan by the AzFCA involves an Oct. 2 start date for all varsity competition. Junior Varsity and freshman competition would start on Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, respectively.
According to the proposal, this would allow schools adequate time to prepare for the start of the season in accordance to the AIA’s heat acclimatization protocol, which calls for a 14-day period before athletes can be cleared for competition. This also allows every school to go adhere to its own respective return-to-play policy surrounding the pandemic.
The current start date for official practices is set for Aug. 17, with games set to begin on Sept. 11. However, there’s rising concern from across the state most teams will not be ready.
Brophy announced in July it would not advance to the second phase of its return-to-play plan until early September. Tucson schools have yet to conduct summer workouts. Most East Valley schools, however, are back on the field and some are able to use footballs.
The AzFCA believes pushing the start date back to Oct. 2 would allow schools the adequate time to prepare for competition.
“Although the many school districts represented in the AzFCA membership have issued varying rules within their districts, the proposed October 2 date of first varsity competition appears to provide the schools with the sufficient opportunity to comply district guidelines and adequately prepare their teams for a full competition season,” the letter said.
The letter to Hines and the AIA outlined what the 2020 season would look like with the proposed timeline.
The AzFCA is calling for an eight-game season that would eliminate the Thanksgiving by week. Playoffs would begin Dec. 4 and conclude with championship games on Dec. 18 and 19.
Playoffs for each conference and the Open Division would consist of eight teams. Programs who do not qualify for the playoffs would be granted the opportunity to schedule a postseason game against another non-qualifier.
According to the letter, there was support among coaches to host the playoff and championship games at high school venues if scheduling conflicts arise with other large venues in the state. Previously, championship games have been held at State Farm Stadium, Sun Devil Stadium and University of Arizona Stadium. The 4A championship last year between Mesquite and Desert Edge was held at Willow Canyon High School, which was met with backlash from coaches, fans and players.
But due to the current circumstances, coaches with stadiums capable of hosting postseason games would offer their field for use.
“There is complete support for scheduling playoff and championship games in high school venues to streamline the scheduling control, maintaining budget integrity, and offering the AIA flexibility to bring the best championship series under difficult circumstances,” the letter stated.
“Each coach representing a home stadium site sufficient to host a playoff game agreed to offer their stadium and staff for playoff competition under the AIA’s normal and customary reservation procedures.”
Hines has said the AIA is exploring all options for the 2020 season, including further delaying it to October. The proposal from the AzFCA outlines a possible outcome should the status of the pandemic in the state improve and allow for contact sports to resume. Though it would likely result in the delay of the winter sports season, which is tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 24 for most teams.
The AIA recently sent out surveys to member schools about the potential start of fall sports. The association’s Crisis Management Committee planned to meet Tuesday to review survey results. The executive board is scheduled to have a special meeting on Wednesday.
