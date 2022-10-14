Timothy Russell is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Arizona College Prep athletics.
The Arizona College Prep Knights took on Seton Catholic High School on Friday and won with a staggering score of 42-0. This game marks the Knights' second consecutive shutout game, and fifth consecutive win.
This week, the Knights had dedicated this game to cancer awareness. Walking into the stadium, posters of friends, family, faculty and awareness filled the fences along the sidelines. Players had also showed support wearing colored sleeves or breast cancer ribbon socks to pay tribute to those who have faced or currently facing cancer.
The Knights are also using money raised from Friday night’s game to honor former security guard Rhonda Andre, who passed away from cancer last August. The money will be used to design a bench for the school, dedicated in her name and honor, in a spot she would always sit at in the main hallway.
“We have been so touched with everything the school is doing considering she has only worked here for one year and it shows how much of an impact she’s made on the school and the students,” said Andre’s sister, Deb Varela.
Andre’s family looks to live through her and her message of laughing everyday, working hard and “enjoying now because tomorrow is not guaranteed.”
The Knights had a two week break coming into this game, with their last game being a 28-0 victory against the Moon Valley Rockets back on Sep. 30. The time away from competition was something that did not hinder the Knight’s defense as they recorded their second consecutive shutout game.
“The linebackers have been working really hard in practice and not doubting their ability to hit the gap and hit the gap hard,” said junior Cayden Gibson. Gibson also credits the defensive line on their strength and ability to stop the run, and the secondary’s coverage allowing more time for the defense to get to the quarterback.
The Knights' plan to keep the defense top ranked, and have been adding new adjustments and adaptabilities to not only improve, but throw off the opposing teams offenses as well.
“We’re definitely making adjustments to be successful in our next couple of games, especially with some of our starting guys who have been out with injuries, and we’re expecting one of them back so it should be good,” Gibson said.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Knights scored quickly in the first quarter following a rushing touchdown from junior Josh Wan. The Knights were able to add three touchdowns through the ground and three touchdowns through the air.
Sophomore Lincoln Chapman filled up the highlight reel finishing with three receiving touchdowns against the Sentinels. Chapman was able to accomplish this feat in only his second varsity start.
“I figured out I was going to start on Tuesday and I wanted to prove to the coaches that I am ready to take that spot and ready to play,” said Chapman.
Despite starting in Varsity as a sophomore, Chapman looks to overcome the struggles and adversities of being one of the younger players on the field.
“It’s a lot of size and mental challenges, but if I play my best, I know I’m better than the corner across from me and I just have to play my hardest,” said Chapman.
The Arizona College Prep Knights look to keep the winning streak going as they head across town to Gilbert to take on the American Leadership Academy Eagles. They are currently the No. 1 ranked school in the 4A Conference and plan to keep their dominance going.
