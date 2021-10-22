Arizona College Prep football has had a whirlwind of a season thus far. With only two games remaining in the regular season for them, the Knights will look to make their record 5-4 against a struggling Fountain Hills team.
The Knights have endured a two-game losing skid, and their last game was a devastating 54-6 loss against a high-powered 8-0 Valley Christian squad. They are hoping to flip on the winning switch against a Falcons team that is riding a two-game win streak.
Jayden Diaz, starting quarterback for the Knights, believes this is a must-win game for a Knights team that is vying to grab a playoff spot. He believes their overall mindset and confidence is right where it should be heading into the matchup.
“I think tomorrow’s game is a huge one for us. It would be a quality win that could hopefully raise our chances of making the playoffs, and give us great momentum for a big time team next week,” Diaz said. “We are all super excited and know if we play and execute to our full ability it will be a fun game.”
The first-year quarterback has been a machine this season throwing for 1,132 yards, while also averaging an astonishing 47.1 rushing yards per game. He has seven rushing touchdowns on the season, and will look to add to that against a Falcons defense that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks.
Jerron Salazar, a wide receiver for the Knights, believes that this is a game where the offense can continue playing at a high level, and the defense can step up in a major way.
“I expect that we’ll really have a great offensive showing and that our defense will really step it up. I believe this is a really winnable game for us,” Salazar said.
Salazar leads the receiving core with five touchdowns on the season, and senior Bryce Chen is the next closest with three. Diaz has the ability to air it out to his talented receivers, and he has the necessary personnel to get the job done. Diaz also has junior Biruk Stephens, as his lead running back, and he will look to add to his four rushing touchdowns.
For the Falcons, Spencer Nelson, starting quarterback, is a pocket passer and heavily leans on his wide receivers who have all combined for seven touchdowns. The Knights’ offensive line will also have their hands full with a talented Falcons run game that has scored them 11 touchdowns on the season. Senior running back Calvin Lupien leads the pack with four rushing touchdowns thus far.
As if this game did not mean enough to the Knights, this will also be the first time this school has ever been able to celebrate a homecoming at their very own stadium. That extra meaning has this team feeling empowered and excited to play.
With only a couple of games remaining for Arizona College Prep, time is of the essence. Head coach Myron Blueford did not hesitate when asked if this was a winnable game against Fountain Hills.
“It should be a good game. If we show up and execute, I think we are a better team and should win. It’s our first real homecoming so it means a lot to all of us. I have no doubt we will be ready,” Blueford said.
