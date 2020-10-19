Marquis Cooper was widely known at both Highland and the University of Washington as more than just an outstanding football player.
He was a natural leader, and one who did his best on a daily basis to encourage others to achieve their goals and dreams. He consistently aimed to make those around him feel comfortable and thrived while doing so.
The last four years Highland’s football program has honored a current senior with the Marquis Cooper Scholarship, which awards the player with $3,000 to go toward college tuition or other expenses as it relates to their education.
Highland coach Brock Farrel, who chooses the scholarship recipient, said the recipient may not always be the best player on the field for the Hawks, but one who represents the program with a high standard both in and out of the classroom.
Farrel said that alone made it easy to choose senior defensive back Ammon Allen as this year’s scholarship recipient.
“Whenever we pick a Marquis Cooper recipient, we want it to be someone who best represents who Marquis was,” Farrel said. “Ammon is great in the classroom, he’s a phenomenal football player but he’s a friend to everybody. He’s a good representation of Marquis Cooper.”
Cooper tragically passed away in 2009 after a boat he and three others were on off the west coast of Florida overturned when it ran into rough water. According to multiple reports, Cooper and the three other men went roughly 70 miles out to sea to fish on Feb. 28, 2009. In the late evening hours, the boat allegedly overturned.
Cooper, 26 years old at the time, was a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders. Corey Smith, 29, was a defensive end for the Detroit Lions at the time of the accident. Will Beakley, 25, played football at the University of Southern Florida and was best friends with Nick Schuyler, the only survivor of the accident.
The bodies of Cooper, Smith and Beakley were never recovered.
“I feel privileged to be able to honor that family,” Farrel said. “That family means so much to the Valley. Bruce has done so much for Friday night football and Marquis was such a great man. It’s an honor to continue to honor that family here at Highland.”
Highland started Marquis Cooper Night in 2017 – the same year Farrel was hired to take over the program. The Hawks had yet to lose on the ceremonial night and made sure to not break that streak against Desert Vista on Friday, Oct. 9.
Highland’s offense capitalized on all but two possessions in the first half, quickly building to a 28-point lead in the first quarter.
Junior quarterback Gage Dayley opened the game with a 69-yard deep ball to wideout Hunter Stewart. Allen, the recipient of the Marquis Cooper Scholarship, picked off Desert Vista sophomore quarterback Jackson Akins and returned it for the Hawks’ second score of the quarter.
Just three minutes later, senior running back Max Davis set up junior Steven Trujillo for the two-yard score. Late in the first quarter Dayley found senior wideout Logan Kingsford on fourth down that turned into a 41-yard touchdown.
“All the coaches, all the game plans, they help us be successful,” Dayley said. “They’re the masterminds and it’s our job to execute. I think we did that and set the tone by scoring on our fifth play and then having the defense get a three-and-out. That was our goal.”
Highland went on to score twice more in the second and third quarters, respectively. Both came behind the legs of Davis, who rushed for 97 yards on the night in two-and-a-half quarters. Dayley, who sat the second half, completed 7 of his 9 pass attempts for 119 yards and the two touchdowns.
Allen was honored with the scholarship at halftime after his night on the field was done thanks to a large Highland lead.
“It was amazing,” Allen said. “It’s a complete honor and I’m grateful my coaches see me as that great of a young man. I hope the players and people I meet also see me as that.”
Cooper’s mom presented the check to Allen while Cooper’s uncle stood nearby. His father, Bruce Cooper, a legendary sports anchor in the Valley who just recently retired, was announcing the game between Chandler and Pinnacle. Normally, he is in attendance as well.
Allen said he strives to make those around him feel welcomed. He isn’t one to hang around cliques and exclude others from his friend group. He believes everyone has their own space in this world and deserves to be respected for it.
Even if someone may not like him, he does his best to show that he still cares about them. Similar to what Cooper did throughout his career.
“I feel like everyone needs to be loved,” Allen said. “Even if they don’t like me, I’m still going to love them. Hopefully, they feel welcome in my presence. That’s what I aim for.”
