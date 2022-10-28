American Leadership Academy Queen Creek needed a stop to secure a victory over Higley Thursday night, something that had come sparingly throughout most of the game and especially in the first half.
The Patriots were holding on to a one-score lead over the Knights, who had the ball at the ALA 22 with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock. Sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone waited in the pocket before firing over the middle to wideout Carter Hancock, who for a moment appeared to have broken through ALA’s zone coverage.
Then, Ryan Meza and Layne Jones converged and forced the ball to the ground, securing the Patriots’ 42-35 thrilling victory in a back-and-forth affair between two of 5A’s best.
“We backed a DB up luckily just in time,” Detmer said. “But when it first went up it was like, ‘Here we go again.’ Who knows what was going to happen tonight with the ball in the air.”
Higley’s 28 first-half points were the most given up by the ALA defense all season. But halftime adjustments by defensive coordinator James Verenski held the Higley offense to just one touchdown in the final two quarters. It also had a key forced turnover on downs in the first half that allowed the Patriot offense to take the lead early.
Some forced punts, another turnover on downs and forced fumble and recovery stopped the Higley offense in its tracks in the second half.
But in the end, it came down to one final play. And the defense answered the call.
“Our defense has played lights out all year and when you’re playing man coverage and putting them in a position like that against those receivers, it’s tough,” Detmer said. “We knew we were going to give up some plays but ultimately, we battled, we hung in there, got pressure and made plays at the end to win the game.”
The two teams came out firing offensively.
Following the fourth-down stop, ALA drove down a short field and set up running back Mitch Jensen for the first score of the game from a yard out. Higley quickly answered with a 30-yard run by running back Daxen Hall.
On ALA’s first play of its next drive, quarterback Drew Cowart connected with running back Bubba Agney, who tight ropes the sideline on the way to a 65-yard score.
The Patriots thought they had a chance to go up two scores after Higley punted. But Caleb Botticello had other things in mind. He sacked Cowart and forced the ball free. Kyler Peck jumped on it to give Higley a one-point advantage.
The two teams traded blows throughout the rest of the first half. Malone connected with Dominic Esposito for a 90-yard Higley touchdown shortly after Cowart hit Meza for a 47-yard touchdown. Two minutes later after answering yet another Higley score, Cowart found Drake Cluff from 26 yards out.
The two teams combined for 540 yards and 54 total points in the first half. Malone only missed on three of his pass attempts and had 164 yards through the air after two quarters and 219 overall. Cowart completed all but one of his first-half passes, which was an interception. He finished 17-of-20 for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
“We just made plays,” Cowart said. “We knew coming in they were going to score points, so we told ourselves as an offense we had to score more than them. They couldn’t stop our run game and in the first half we passed the ball a little bit. We made plays when we needed to.”
ALA found the end zone twice in the second half. The first was a run by Agne, the other another short run by Jensen for his second of the game. He led all rushers with 145 yards on the ground. Agne had 53 and Cowart 29, unofficially.
Higley coach Eddy Zubey said because of the firepower on his offense, he felt it was the right move to gamble early on and go for it on fourth down.
He blamed himself after the game for the call, saying it gave ALA the momentum it needed to play ahead early and answer Higley’s touchdowns with every opportunity.
“It’s just disappointment, to be honest, with myself in that first quarter, that first drive,” Zubey said. “So early in the game and I went for it, we didn’t get it which gave them a short field and they scored. They started off giving us the ball, they should be chasing us, not us chasing them.
“We basically lost a possession because of that. I probably shouldn’t have gone for it at that point in time.”
Both teams struggled initially to contain either offense. But some scores came on simple mistakes. Higley had a defender fall on the touchdown pass to Meza and another defender bite on a fake wide receiver screen leaving Cluff wide open.
Esposito on occasion found holes in the zone coverage by ALA’s secondary, which led to his 124 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Fellow wideout Hancock had similar success, catching five passes for 84 yards.
Along with his 219 (unofficial) passing yards through the air, Malone also rushed 12 times for 123 yards. Hall had 12 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.
“We expect nothing less from them,” Zubey said. “(Malone) came out and performed just like we thought he would. We’ve gotta do a little bit better coaching and getting the guys ready.”
The Thursday night thriller was the type of game both coaches expected with two high-powered offenses. It also was a potential preview for a 5A matchup that could come deep in the playoffs.
“It was a great Thursday night football game and that’s what you hope to be in,” Detmer said. “Proud of the guys’ effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.