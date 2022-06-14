American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek established itself as a 3A power early in the football program’s existence.
The Patriots played their first season in 2012 in the Canyon Athletic Association, a league designated for smaller charter schools across the state separate from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. After three years, they made the jump to AIA play and won a 3A Conference state title in 2016.
That championship run set the stage for what was to come at ALA, as it became a hot spot for talent in Queen Creek that proved it can hang with some of the biggest teams in the state.
“It really shows the growth of our program and how hard we work and come together,” said senior cornerback and wide receiver Ryan Meza, who was a freshman when ALA won its second 3A title in 2019. “Every time we get higher competition our coaches prepare us to play whoever. It doesn’t matter if we are smaller, we come out hungry.”
When Meza enrolled as a freshman, the Patriots were still a part of the 3A Conference. But a realignment by the AIA that separated football from other sports and focused mostly on the success of teams in the past moved them up to 4A by the time he was a sophomore.
The COVID season was a difficult one for all teams, but the Patriots still made a run to the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Mesquite.
Last year, ALA took another step toward becoming a powerhouse program. The Patriots were one of just two 4A teams to make the Open Division playoffs — an eight-team bracket comprised of what is supposed to be the best in the state.
While the first-round game against Hamilton didn’t go the Patriots’ way, they were competitive. And they feel they proved themselves.
“What most people don’t know is, it was 14-7 at halftime. We feel we can play with anyone, and we are tough as nails,” Meza said. “We just play with the philosophy that we come out and aren’t afraid of anybody. We learned this team is way stronger than most people in the state give us credit for.”
Like Meza, senior offensive and defensive lineman Matt Blau has also been at ALA since he was a freshman. He hasn’t been surprised by the program’s jump up in conference since he’s arrived. He enjoys the competition.
That’s why he was excited to learn ALA would again be moved up, this time to 5A, the state’s second largest classification.
Blau believes last season was a turning point for the program. All season long they felt they were on a collision course with Cactus for the 4A title. But when both teams were placed in the Open Division, they were left with a “what if” scenario. The two were arguably the best teams in 4A last season but never got to see it play out.
This year, however, will be different. They will meet in Week 2 of the season.
“I don’t know if it’s a rivalry but it’s definitely a competition,” Blau said. “We definitely would’ve gone to state, us and Cactus. It’s a thought of who would’ve won if we played. Now we get that opportunity to play them this season.”
Like many other teams, ALA has used the first few weeks of summer to compete in 7 on 7 and big man competitions. It kicked off the summer at the Gotta Believe Athletic Club’s high school championships at Mesa High over Memorial Day weekend. The Patriots then went to Arizona State’s 7s tournament where they lost to eventual champion Chandler.
ALA head coach Ty Detmer said his team isn’t big on 7s. But he recognizes that it allows the kids to compete and most importantly see where holes need to be filled on the depth chart.
The Patriots graduated several seniors from last year’s team, including quarterback and track star Logan Hubler. They also lost two starting offensive linemen but have reloaded with a few transfers and with Blau returning as an anchor at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds.
Detmer will rely on players like Blau and Meza to lead the way from a player’s perspective. He’s already seen them step up into bigger leadership roles. That’s something that will be needed throughout the rest of the summer to prepare for the fall.
“This is probably a bigger jump than from 3A to 4A,” Detmer said. “I hope our guys can recognize that and rise to the challenge throughout the summer. It’ll be different because of that. These guys will have to be ready to play and some of them both ways.”
There’s a new sense of urgency and confidence that surrounds the ALA team. They feel they belong and they’re eager to prove that to the rest of the state.
But with a jump in conference comes a tough schedule. Along with Cactus, the Patriots will face off against Queen Creek, sister school ALA - Gilbert North, Mesquite, Higley, Campo Verde and last year’s 5A champion Horizon, among others.
The players have adopted a new mindset. No longer are they able to come in and push teams around in the lower conferences. Every week is going to be a challenge. But they’re ready for it.
“We’ve got a good group of guys who are ready to go at it,” Blau said. “We talk every week about our toughest games. Every time we hit the weight room we think, ‘these aren’t pushover teams anymore. These are good, tough football teams.’ We have to work.”
