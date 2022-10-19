Eduardo Morales is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover American Leadership Academy Gilbert North athletics.
A push for women’s equal rights in sports has gained massive momentum in recent years.
Girls’ flag football has started to explode across the state, as the Arizona Interscholastic Association identified it as an emerging sport. That opens the door for it to become officially sanctioned by the AIA as early as next fall.
It’s the same path beach volleyball took years ago, which gave girls yet another outlet to compete and represent their respective teams.
Now, American Leadership Academy Gilbert North is beginning to aid the equal rights and opportunities movement once again.
For the first time in the school’s history, the charter school that has begun to grow in popularity will have a women’s golf team. For the entirety of the golf program’s history, there had only been one coed team, with few female golfers.
“Last year with it being all coed, [the girls] were kind of neglected, I was the only girl last year that played, it’s definitely a nice change of pace that we are like one,” said the senior captain of the women’s golf team Natalie Smith.
Being the only female golfer on the team the previous year Smith expressed her joy now that the women have their own team.
“I kind of always felt we are a minority, but now that we are a girl team I feel like we are empowered,” she said.
Smith was not the only one to show her content now that the women have their own team. Head coach of the women’s golf team, Reilly Keele, and sophomore Brynlee Maine joined in on the enthusiasm as well.
“I love [that the women] have their own team,” said Keele, “I think it’s been a long time coming and we are really excited for the future.”
All three of the women were happy with the formation of the new team, as they could finally stand out from the boys and be given more coaching and attention.
“It's a lot more exciting and motivating to play because when you play with the boys you’re always getting pushed to the back or not playing as well as you can. Nobody sees your potential,” said Maine.
ALA Gilbert has provided these women with an opportunity to stand out and shine, something they plan to take advantage of. This is something that can be reflected throughout the rest of the team.
While female participation in golf for the school was minimal the year prior, this season was different. According to Keele, there was a lot of interest, and plenty of girls showed up to try out for the team.
“In this particular sport, it’s better for everybody to have separate teams, especially because there is always an increase in golfers,” said Keele. “Women want to golf, men still want to golf and so there are more golfers, and this way everybody gets an opportunity to golf.”
Despite being a new team, the women have come focused and ready to compete. They are currently ranked in the top 20 out of 57 schools. A monumental feat for the program competing with well-established ones from around the state.
However, Keele, Smith, and Maine are looking forward to setting higher goals for the team overall. Maine states that the goal is to try and always make it to state, while her personal goal is to stay in the top 15 of their section. Smith claims that she looks forward to improving as a team and proving the people who doubt them wrong.
"They’ve already exceeded any wild expectations I have had, they’re just phenomenal, and they inspire me,” said Keele about the team.
No matter what the outcome is for the ongoing season one thing is for certain, this change has provided a little more equality for women in sports at ALA Gilbert.
Just as Keele and Smith emphasized, the sport, along with the team, helped them feel empowered. Despite being a high school team, the number of opportunities it has, and will continue to give, to young women in the sport of golf is truly something spectacular. Golf isn’t just made specifically for men, or for women, everyone should have an equal opportunity to play the sport.
“Golf is a sport that you can go with your grandma, grandpa, brother, or sister,” said Keele. “Everybody can go and golf. You can be any size, you can weigh anything, and anybody can play.”
