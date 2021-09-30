American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North is hosting its fifth annual First Responders Appreciation Football Game Friday when it hosts its sister school, American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek.
The event, which will begin at 5 p.m. and lead up to kickoff of the game between the two schools at 7:15 p.m., will honor a slew of first responders, including local police, fire departments, the U.S. Marshals, county police departments and both active and veteran military personnel. Randy Ricedorff, the athletic director and head football coach at ALA – Gilbert, said the event is to simply show appreciation for those who protect the freedoms of the American people on a daily basis.
“We do pregame dedications before every home game,” Ricedorff said. “We honor moms, dads, teachers, and we always have done one for first responders. Now, it’s at a whole new level. It’s a good event for the recognition the first responders deserve.”
Ricedorff began this type of event in 2016 when he was at Show Low. Before one of his team’s games, a local police officer was killed in the line of duty at a nearby apartment complex. His team honored both him and his family at their next game. It’s taken off since then.
The ceremony Friday will begin transcribing thank you letters to first responders at 5 p.m. Friday, which will then be followed by a BBQ for all first responders attending the game at 6 p.m. There will also be a meet and greet at that time for fans attending the game to personally thank them themselves.
A pregame ceremony will take place at 6:40 p.m., where first responders will be led onto the field by bagpipes. Just before kickoff, both teams from Gilbert and Queen Creek will run onto the field holding American Flags.
Ricedorff said every player will hold a flag from both teams.
“We aren’t trying to say, ‘Oh, look at me,’” Ricedorff said. “That’s not what it is about. It’s about being respectful to those who served and doing ouir best to honor them. This is only a small token of appreciation.”
Honoring first responders isn’t new for either ALA school. At Gilbert, nearly 70 American Flags are placed by one of the school’s athletic programs all along its campus near Higley Road and the San Tan 202 Freeway before every Friday home football game. A separate athletic team then takes them down at the end of the night.
In year’s past, first responders were honored in a similar fashion, including having a spotlight from a Mesa Police Department helicopter illuminate the field ahead of kickoff.
The weekend of Sept. 11, ALA – Gilbert joined other local programs in carrying 13 American Flags out onto the field to honor the fallen soldiers in Afghanistan in late August. Campo Verde High School located nearby did the same tribute and set up 13 empty seats on its track near the field in honor of the soldiers.
Valley Christian in Chandler also held a first responders’ night. Perry, also located near ALA’s Gilbert North campus, wore special American Flag inspired jerseys in its game against rival Basha.
“Our school is very patriotic and really tries to drive home the fact that we have freedoms, and we need to be grateful for those freedoms and the country we live in,” Ricedorff said. “I think it’s just good for our kids and everybody involved to be reminded of what we have as members of this country and to not take for granted any of our freedoms.”
Ricedorff expects a large crowd for the special night. In year’s past, there was standing room only.
Members of the Gilbert community flocked to the school to honor those who protect their freedoms. Children enjoy the spectacle the spotlight from the helicopter, the bagpipes and the pregame firework ceremony provide alongside a football game.
Overall, it’s a night that not only Ricedorff enjoys hosting every year, but something his players are also proud of, win or lose.
“We have to remember there are people fighting and dying daily to protect those freedoms. They deserve our utmost respect,” Ricedorff said. “I think we are all guilty at times in our lives of taking those things for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.