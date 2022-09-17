American Leadership Academy North Eagles got back to winning ways on Friday as they beat Westwood High School.
The Eagles dominated most of the game, with impressive performances from quarterback Adam Damante and wide receiver/strong safety Tyton Slade. They ended up winning the contest 55-24 on what was both Homecoming night for the school and the football team’s home opener.
The Eagles went into the game against Westwood with the same record at 1-1. Looking for their second win of the season, the Eagles started the game off strong similar to last week. In the first half, they scored 21 points on offense, and six points on defense, combining for a score of 27 points at the half. The Eagle's defense also started the game strong by only allowing eight points at the half, with their only touchdown being given up off a long-running play.
Coming out of the halftime break the Eagles continued their domination by scoring another 28 points in the second half. In the end, it managed to be a comfortable victory for the Eagles. Damante led his team to victory and finished the game throwing for over 275 yards and four touchdowns. However, he made sure to give credit to his receivers, and the team as a whole.
“It was just a great team effort, my receivers catching the ball just being clutch. I love them to death,” said Damante.
Meanwhile, Slade totaled three interceptions and two touchdowns, with one of the touchdowns coming off an interception.
Slade helped lead the defense to a better performance, keeping the opposition a few comfortable scores away. Just as head football coach Randy Ricedorff emphasized throughout the week, the team did not take their foot off the gas pedal and finished out the game strongly to ensure victory.
“I’m proud of our guys for playing the second half. We showed up and we continued to execute,” said Ricedorff.
Not letting the lead slip away was a major focal point for the team, as they had suffered a loss in a comeback defeat the week before.
“We came out, we struggled a little bit last week coming out of the second half. We played a lot better in the second half [this game],” explained Slade.
Slade went into detail explaining how the defense stayed up top and did well covering the curls and flats, leading to an overall better defensive performance.
While it was an impressive victory, Westwood still managed to pull off someone impressive runs, something coach Ricedorff recognized his defense handled well.
“They got some explosive guys out there, you can see their shifty and extremely fast, so yeah I thought we did a good job,” said Ricedorff.
This win may also have a bit more significance to Ricedorff as he is an alumnus of Westwood. Ricedorff even coached Westwood football coach Brandon Large prior to coaching at ALA Gilbert.
“It means a lot, there’s a lot of great family and friends over there. It’s just like competing with your brother, you want to beat them, but you love them,” explained Ricedorff.
Being the home opener, Homecoming night, a reunion for Coach Ricedorff, and coming off a hard-fought game, there was a lot of extra storylines, but the team stayed strong.
Under Ricedorff and following the impressive performances from both Damante and Slade, the Eagles were able to ignore the distractions and get the win. With this victory, the Eagles move to a winning record at 2-1 throughout the first three games of the season.
They will look to get their third win of the season at Prescott High School next Friday, September 23. Until then the Eagles will enjoy their victory and their Homecoming night.
