Just two days after the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its phased-in approach to the start of fall sports this year, officials released a list of updated modifications and best practices that will help mitigate the spread of coronavirus while competing.
“The document sent to member schools this afternoon provides guidance and match/game modifications for schools, administrators, coaches and players to follow in accordance with NFHS, state and local restrictions and recommendations,” Seth Polansky, the AIA’s Sports Information Coordinator wrote in a release Friday afternoon.
The 18-page document details the rule modifications that will be put into place for all eight of the fall sports scheduled to take place this fall: Football, volleyball, golf, swim and dive, cross country, badminton and spiritline.
Some of the modifications are widespread, while there are others that pertain to that specific sport. Below is a list of highlights for each sport. The full list of modifications can be found at aiaonline.org/files/17110/fall-2020-sports-modifications.pdf.
Football
Players and coaches will be required to wear masks on the way to games, during pregame warmups when possible and after the game. Locker rooms are required to be large enough for players to maintain physical distancing while changing and should be sanitized prior to and after the game.
Additionally, players are required to maintain 6-feet of distance from one another while on the sidelines during games. To accomplish this, the box in which players and coaches are able to stand had been extended to the 10-yard line on both ends of the field. Previously, players were limited to the 35-yard line. Coaches must still remain in their original designated areas.
The coin toss will now have only one official and one captain from each team. There will be no postgame handshake between teams.
Sideline access will be restricted to team personnel – trainers, administrators, etc. – officials and media members, all of whom must wear masks at all times. Coaches are required to wear face masks at all times.
There will also be modifications to breaks in between quarters and extended timeouts to allow for proper hydration given players are required to have their own water and to sanitize the footballs.
Volleyball
Volleyball will follow many of the same procedures as football in regard to locker rooms, as the facility should be large enough to accommodate proper social distancing measures.
Teams will no longer switch benches unless it is determined by officials to be necessary due to a distinct advantage for one team. If possible, the AIA encourages teams to use a five-ball rotation during matches, which will allow for each ball to be sanitized on a regular basis.
Benches will be extended to allow for proper social distancing when possible. Coaches will be required to wear masks. Players on the bench can wear masks if desired.
Similar to football and all other sports, there will be no postgame handshakes.
Golf
All players are required to practice social distancing at all times while on the course. Additionally, spectators will be limited to one or two per golfer and must spread out along the course. Spectators will not be allowed on the practice putting green or driving range.
Prior to the match, warmup times on the driving range may be limited to 10 minutes per player, as the AIA requests them to arrive 30-45 minutes before a match.
Scores will be strictly online this season and award ceremonies may not take place. The AIA said it is entirely possible awards will be mailed to golfers after the event.
Bunker rakes will be removed from the course and players are not allowed to remove the flagstick from holes.
In the event of an invitational tournament taking place, the number of teams will be limited to 15 per wave and 75 total players.
Swim and Dive
The AIA is encouraging swimmer to arrive at facilities already dressed and ready to enter the pool. They should then be prepared to leave the facility immediately following an event and shower upon arrival at home.
Coaches, athletes and volunteers not participating in an event are required to wear face masks. In addition, they should not congregate behind blocks or on any other parts of the decks or in the facility. Proper social distancing should be maintained throughout the event.
The AIA is recommending that no more than three athletes share a lane at the same time, alternating two athletes on one end the other on the separate end. It is also recommended that there only be one person counting laps per lane.
The AIA said if not all rules and regulations can be followed using a traditional dual or multi-team meet format, schools should work together to potentially utilize virtual meets, where each school competes at their home facility.
Cross Country
Team camp areas, including tents, should allow for cross country athletes and coaches to properly space out. When not racing, all athletes are required to wear a face mask. Coaches are required to wear masks at all times.
All team personnel are required to have their own water bottles, a common theme among all sports for the fall season.
The AIA recommended the use of staggered start times using a new technology set to release soon from LYNX, that can time each runner with the use of a chip. It allows for runners to begin minutes apart to accommodate proper social distancing efforts.
All event personnel will be required to wear masks and gloves and change the gloves frequently.
Similar to golf, the AIA may eliminate award ceremonies.
Badminton
The AIA is encouraging teams to enter the court separately, with the home team first in order to practice social distancing. Rosters are to be submitted online before the match and only varsity players should be introduced.
There will be no pre- or post-game handshakes.
All shuttlecocks should be sanitized on a consistent basis. The AIA also recommends for each player to have their own bird throughout the match so they do not have to touch the opponent’s, if possible.
As is recommended for all sports, coaches must wear masks.
Spiritline
Locker rooms and dressing rooms will be unavailable for athlete’s use. Coaches are required to wear face masks at all times and athletes should do the same when not competing or doing any non-cardio events.
When performing, spiritline athletes may only do so at proper times on the track. They are also encouraged not to visit the stands between performances.
