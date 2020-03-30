Weeks of speculation reached its end Monday morning, as the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the remainder of the spring sports season has been canceled.
The decision by the AIA comes after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public instruction Kathy Hoffman announced in a joint statement Monday that schools would remain closed through the end of the school year in an effort to abide by new federal guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines in a statement. “We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona.
“We hope everyone stays healthy and focused on what the next chapter will bring.”
AIA executive board members voted not to cancel postseason spring tournaments on March 16, as they, along with everyone else, held out hope that students would be able to return to school at some point. At the time, schools were only closed through March 27.
Ducey and Hoffman announced the first extension of school closures on March 20, which was scheduled to run through April 10. The AIA then announced any further discussion about the spring sports season would not take place until schools reopened.
Bobby Robson, the head boys volleyball coach at Chandler High, said the decision by the AIA doesn’t come as much of a surprise.
“I’ve had a feeling for the past week or so that we were done, especially with how things have been,” Robson said. “Everyone is going to have different emotions toward this. Some kids are going to be pissed and some are going to have a feeling of being able to get through it.
“From a coaching perspective, it sucks.”
Red Mountain head softball coach Rich Hamilton also said he and his team figured their season would ultimately be canceled. But that hasn’t made it easier on any of the senior girls on his team.
“I just got a text from one of my girls and she is crying,” Hamilton said. “It’s a sad day. Everyone is trying to stay healthy and not spread this thing.
“It’s the right thing to do but it hurts.”
JJ Sferra, who was in his first season as head coach of the Mountain Pointe baseball team, inherited a talented group of players that were recognized by MaxPreps as the one of the top 25 teams in the nation before the season.
The Pride were led by the infield duo of Texas-signee Carson Tucker and Arizona State-bound Ethan Long. Each player had high expectations for themselves entering the season and were keen on winning the program's first state title since 2011. Now, however, they can only speculate on what could have been this year. Sferra said he plans to speak with each of his seniors individually today.
"They were doing a good job, they did everything we asked of them to do as coaches and we saw a lot of growth," Sferra said. "Life is going to throw you a bunch of curveballs all the time and this is another example of that. I already told them that via group text. We will always be here for them. This is just another difficulty of life, unfortunately.
"I just want them to keep getting better and keep grinding."
The AIA left it up to schools to allow teams to continue practicing during the school closure. However, all schools across the East Valley elected to suspend all activities until it was deemed safe by health experts to resume.
School administrators and coaches are encouraged to continue nominating athletes for the 2020 Champions Gala, which will take place in a virtual setting rather than in person. Nominations continue through April 3.
“We really feel for everyone involved with our schools,” AIA Executive Board President Jeannine Brandel said in the statement. “So many have worked very hard for their chance to win a state championship, especially this year’s seniors. But we encourage you to still be students and to still be athletes. Strive to better yourselves during this time.”
