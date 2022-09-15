The Gilbert Christian High School volleyball team did not look back at all in their three set sweep of Globe High School.
Gilbert Christian cruised through each set beating Globe 25-15, 25-7, and 25-6 giving them their fifth win on the season. They move to 3-0 in Region games and 5-2 overall under head coach Natalie Rockwell.
Lexi Sadler, led the charge from the serving line with 12 aces setting a season high in the process.
“I think it’s definitely hard to be consistent sometimes in something like serving,” Sadler said.
Sadler had several serving runs throughout the match including a string of three straight aces in the final set. Rio Taylor finished with four aces while Abby Feely and Brianna Tennison each finished with three aces.
“I’m especially impressed with our serving,” Rockwell said.
Gilbert Christian’s 22 aces mark the highest for them so far this season.
Gilbert Christian dominated the game away from the serving line, controlling the game on both sides of the ball as well.
“I think we definitely played at close to our best,” Tennison said.
Gilbert Christian opened the match with a 3-0 lead and never lost a lead for the rest of the match.
Gilbert Christian got things going in the second set, opening the set with a 12-1 run after splitting the first two points during the second set. They would go on a total 15-1 run before a missed serve ended the run. Libero Ava Moore, had two diving digs in a single volley in order to keep that run going.
Gilbert Christian exploded offensively in the final set, jumping out to a 18-4 lead. After dropping consecutive points, they rallied to end the run at two points.
Alexia Heyn took charge of the net in the final set, adding a couple of blocks and winning a joust to throw down a ball within the 10-foot line, pushing Gilbert Christian’s lead to 22-6, a lead they would only grow on.
Sadler punctuated Gilbert Christian’s dominant performance by putting the final point down the line to sink the Tigers.
Gilbert Christian capitalized on the mistakes that Globe made. Double-hits and missed serves plagued Globe during the final two sets. “Free points,” as they’re often called, set Gilbert Christian up for long runs and let them control the game.
Gilbert Christian’s sweep over Globe comes after they swept ALA - Anthem South on Sept. 12, and marks their fifth sweep of the season. Following Wednesday's win, Gilbert Christian gets ready to play some of their tougher matchups in the next couple of weeks, starting with a rematch against Benjamin Franklin High School on Friday, Sept. 16.
“Yeah that’s the goal... give everybody a good look so that way we go into a really tough schedule like we have for the next two weeks that we feel like we’re prepared,” Rockwell said.
Gilbert Christian looks to build off their win against Globe before entering tournaments in back-to-back weeks.
