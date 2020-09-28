If we have learned nothing else from this pandemic, it’s that life is unpredictable. We can never be sure what is around the corner. And we all know that natural disasters can strike at any time—lately, all too frequently.
Have you prepared for the unexpected?
If you suddenly had to go to the hospital, who would know where to find your health insurance information and emergency contacts?
Do you have a disaster plan for yourself, your family, your home? Do you have a “go bag” with copies of important personal documents and insurance information?
Have you named a power of attorney in case of your disability or an extended illness? Do you have an executor lined up as well as a digital executor to handle your social media and other online accounts in the event of your death?
Making all these preparations may seem overwhelming, but Will and a Way can help. Whether you live alone, have a spouse, significant others or extended family, you can get organized, gain peace of mind and be ready for the unexpected.
After my parents died, I knew that there had to be a better way of handling all of the endless details of their lives and deaths and their stuff, from heirlooms and forgotten junk to file cabinets and cars. Financial statements and bills would arrive in the mail and a mysterious small dividend kept showing up in the checking account balance. It took months and months to sort all of the physical things and years to settle all of the last details.
So, we created Will and a Way. It eliminates the guesswork!
In a secure, online account at willandaway.com, you’ll answer questions about your complicated life, made simpler with straightforward, specific sections about your accounts, assets, insurance, vehicles, household, health, children and pets, funeral or memorial arrangements and more.
Enter instructions about exactly where to find your documents, what kind of insurance you have, who your medical team includes—everything that’s critical to know right away in case of a medical emergency, disability, a disaster, or your death that can’t be explained in legal documents alone.
And you, or your chosen representative, can access that account from anywhere with an internet connection. So, whether you’ve suddenly had to evacuate due to a disaster, or your family members who live far away need information in the event of an emergency, crucial information can be shared safely and immediately.
Did you know that only 42% of adults in this country have estate planning documents? That makes a difficult situation even more stressful when someone passes away. If yours have not been drawn up yet, Will and a Way can help you get organized, so you’re prepared to create them with a lawyer or an online service.
You might ask, if I already have all of my legal documents, isn’t this all covered? Too often, no, as my business partners and I all learned the hard way.
Wills commonly state things like, “I give all of my property and estate to my children, to be divided equally among them, share and share alike.” The will may say nothing about what the property and estate include, where the assets are held, what accounts are current or closed, what properties are owned, or who receives tangible assets that can’t physically be “divided equally.”
No one wants to spend hours sorting through paperwork and making phone calls while in the midst of tragedy. So, we have worked long and hard to create a practical, personal guide that’s accessible from anywhere. Hoping for the best but planning for the worst, I encourage you to subscribe to some peace of mind with Will and a Way. Your first 14 days are free to try!
What does peace of mind cost? Turns out, not much. It can be had for $40 a year at willandaway.com. Create an account today and give your personal agent the login information if and when they need it.
Information shared here is not to be taken as legal or financial advice. Suggestions and resources are presented for your consideration and may or may not apply to your personal situation. Please consult your advisers.
