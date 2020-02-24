Clear Title Agency of Arizona has introduced a tech-savvy solution for depositing earnest funds during a real estate transaction.
The Arizona-based company has teamed up with the application provider Zoccam to bring customers enhanced options that utilize technology to improve the real estate closing process.
This new technology being offered by Clear Title, allows earnest money to be deposited via mobile app using a photo of the check. The earnest money deposit is a key step to officially opening escrow during a real estate transaction.
Clear Title Agency Executive Vice President Mike Winters says his company saw the need in the marketplace and took the initiative to find a solution.
“We open thousands of real estate transactions each year and we listen to feedback from those customers,” Winters says.
“This type of thing has been around in consumer banking but not been available when accepting deposits for earnest funds during a real estate transaction. It’s new and unique to our industry. As a locally owned and operated company we are proud to be leading on this and bringing new technology to the market.”
The mobile app is easy, he adds. Customers can download the free app from the App store for Apple users, or Google Play for Android devices. Once they download the app, they create an account and take a photo of their check to deposit earnest money needed to start the escrow process.
“Prior to this technology, title companies needed to be in possession of the physical check to receipt in earnest money.
With this new technology, the process is expedited saving everyone valuable time.
The mobile app is being quickly adopted and has already been used by customers in every single Clear Title branch location.
Locally owned and operated, Clear Title Agency of Arizona provides full-service residential and commercial title and escrow services with multiple locations across the Valley and in Flagstaff. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and Phoenix Business Journal’s Best Places to Work numerous times and ranks in the top 1% of all First American agents nationally.
For more information, visit cleartitleaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.