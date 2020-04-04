The staff at Vito’s considers each other – and its customers – family.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, and the grocery stores’ shelves were bare, the Northeast Mesa Italian eatery had to step in and help.
For $150, Vito’s is offering its “survival bag” with 5 pounds of ground beef, 5 pounds of chicken, 10 pounds of basmati rice, 2 cans of plum tomatoes, 2 pounds of rigatoni pasta, 8 ounces of grated parmesan, 1 dozen eggs and 1 dozen Italian hoagie rolls.
The bags can be delivered or picked up by calling 480-832-3311. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“It’s wonderful,” said general manager Giselle Moen. “We’ve been selling out. I had about 20 of them go out today and I have 15 for tomorrow.
“They’re so helpful. You can’t find eggs. I can’t find ground beef or chicken. Our distributor is helping everyone out. The community helps us, so we’re giving back to the community.”
Several restaurants are relying on their long-term network of suppliers to offer hard-to-find grocery items that they normally wouldn’t be selling.
Last week, all six U.S. Egg restaurants in the Valley, including those in Chandler and Tempe, began selling essential items as an add-on to carry-out orders of $20 or more. Essential items ranged from cleaning supplies and toilet paper to eggs and milk and even protein bars and granola.
U.S. Egg co-owner George Gebran said that they were sitting on a lot of inventory from Shamrock Foods that would “go unsold before it expired.”
So, they decided to make their stock available to the community at near cost.
The Queen Creek Olive Mill also started something similar.
“Bread, cage-free eggs, fresh and dried pasta are just a few items we currently have in stock and will continue to have at both of our locations,” said owner Perry Rea. “We even have cleaning and personal care products available, including all-purpose cleaner, laundry and bar soap.”
Rea also credited his “large network of local strategic suppliers that we have supported for over 15 years” and said, “You don’t have to worry about empty shelves when shopping for your family meals.”
Gebran said the main reaction they’ve seen from U.S. Egg guests is gratitude.
“We’ve had people emotionally moved by the ability to buy eggs, milk, orange juice, or bathroom tissue. It’s been amazing to see and has been both surprising and fulfilling to see these reactions,” he said.
One way the public can help support restaurants at this time, including U.S. Egg, is by continuing to order takeout.
“An unfortunate side effect of the situation we’re in is that there are thousands of servers, cooks, bussers and other restaurant staff out there who are currently out of work. We’d love to put out the call to the community to support your local restaurants as much as possible with take-out ordering so we can stay alive long enough to bring our people back when this crisis is over,” Gebran said.
Those who want to order from Vito’s menu can do so as well. Vito’s website and Facebook page have coupons for pizza and other dishes.
“We’re trying to help everyone out and help our staff as well,” Moen said. “My servers are my cashiers now. My servers are my drivers now. I’m trying to help my staff as much as I can. I give them hours where I can.
“Our regular guests—and new guests—are keeping us afloat. We appreciate that. This pandemic has been hurting all of us. We’re doing whatever it takes to get through this. We’re taking it one day at a time. One guest gave our cashier a $100 tip the other day. People are very generous and very appreciative that we are open.”
Moen has worked at Vito’s since 1990 when Northeast Mesa as a glimmer in the county’s eye. She had just moved to the Valley from Culver City, California.
Vito’s specializes in home-style meals created from recipes passed down over the years from Vito Carrieri’s grandmothers.
Using only the freshest local ingredients, along with some imported from Italy, for over 20 years Vito and JoAnne expanded on their success, creating an Italian eatery that was more than just a place to eat a meal – Vito’s was home.
Moen said Vito’s signature dish is its Chicago thin-crust pizza ($9.99-$24.79) – “without a doubt,” she said. Other popular items are the lasagna ($15.29-$19.49), and spaghetti and meatballs ($12.39).
“We serve homemade meatballs every day,” she said. “Every morning they’re there making them.”
Guests can kick off their meals with creative appetizers like bacon-wrapped scallops ($12.49) or Italian meatball sliders ($8.99). Sandwiches are also on the menu like Vito’s cheesesteak ($9.99) or the Italian combo ($9.99). Those who want to eat light have a choice of eight salads, ranging from the garden ($4.49-$8.99) to the blackened salmon salad ($17.49).
The chef specialties include sausage-stuffed chicken $18.99) and beef stroganoff ($21.99). Pasta is its bread and butter, like rigatoni alla Vito’s ($16.29) with homemade sausage, peas and sunrise sauce; and lobster ravioli ($18.99).
The restaurant also delivers with its own drivers and has a drive-thru window facing Lindsay Road.
