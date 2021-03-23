The mantra “Falling is not failure” may apply to many areas of life, but it’s particularly apropos for skateboarding.
Earlier this month, the skate park at The Bridge in Chandler hosted 27 aspiring skateboarders who were there to learn more than how to ollie, slide or grind.
The group was attending orientation for the +swappow PLUS Foundation’s Spring Skateboard Academy, a virtual program that teaches skills and tricks alongside life lessons in resilience, goal setting and self-worth.
These lessons are especially meaningful since all of the academy’s students are teens in foster care. Most have experienced adversity and trauma in their short lives, not to mention a diminished sense of self-esteem.
+swappow uses skateboarding to make a difference for children and teens in the foster care system.
Founded by Joe Dunnigan as a gear-trading platform, the organization has since evolved to help kids “swap out” unhelpful patterns and behaviors, learn to manage their emotions and understand that “falling” is a part of the process – of skating and of life.
“Skating saved my life growing up,” said Dunnigan. “It was always a positive outlet, even when bad things were happening at home. I’ve seen what it can do for kids, especially those growing up in difficult circumstances.”
Michael Shapiro, skater, former teacher and +swappow’s executive director, couldn’t agree more.
“Every time you step onto your board, you’re taking a managed risk,” he said. “Our objective is to give kids who have suffered terrible traumas the courage to take managed risks because that’s how you reach your goals in life.”
Shapiro knows something about kids – and skateboarding.
He grew up on a board and learned early on the power of the sport to instill confidence. As a young man, he saw that kids who feel like outsiders often gravitate toward skateboarding.
And as a teacher in a low-income community, he learned how to connect with youth who had experienced more than their share of adversity.
“Skating can be seen as counter-culture and a little bit dangerous, and that’s a huge draw for many kids,” he said. “It’s also accessible. Kids don’t need a field or a court. They can just go outside, step on their boards and immediately experience freedom.”
Prior to COVID-19, Dunnigan and Shapiro offered one-day clinics where youth learned basic skateboarding skills and were outfitted with quality boards and helmets donated by local partners.
More importantly, the clinics reinforced for young participants that they’re capable, that their lives matter, and that someone cares about them. The clinics served roughly 1,500 kids over the course of four years.
Amid the pandemic, Shapiro and his wife, Robin, pivoted +swappow’s programming to an online format.
His background as a skater and educator, combined with her experience as an instructional designer, resulted in +swappow’s virtual skateboard academy.
The 12-week program begins with a COVID-19-safe orientation, when small groups of teens get their new boards and helmets, learn a few skateboarding basics and receive their journal, daily planner and seeds to plant and nurture.
From there, the teens meet weekly via Zoom to talk about skateboarding and practice their skills – but also to interact with one another and receive coaching and mentoring from Shapiro.
“It’s really amazing the progress these kids make,” he said. “They let their guard down and give themselves permission to think big and plan for the future.”
+swappow clearly is doing something right.
The Arizona Community Foundation selected the nonprofit for fiscal sponsorship with an initial grant to get the organization started. They also have received considerable support from local organizations including SMS Financial, Advanced Physical Therapy and White Wave Longboards, enabling them to give away more than $250,000 in skateboards and equipment.
In addition, the Arizona Department of Child Safety works with the +swappow to identify teens in foster care who would benefit from the academy.
“Partners like +swappow make all the difference for these kids,” said Cynthia Weiss, director of communications for the Arizona Department of Child Safety and volunteer photographer at the March orientation.
“They give them a healthy outlet in skateboarding, but the program is so much more than that. The kids set and work toward big goals and begin to relate to themselves as competent and worthy individuals.”
The teens are already excited. The day after orientation, one foster parent told Shapiro about the boys in her care, “He told us how comfortable he felt talking with the volunteers and other participants. His brother was so excited about receiving the skateboard, helmet and GoPro Cooler. It was all they talked about Saturday. They were planting their seeds at 11 p.m. last night.”
When this cohort wraps up in June, Shapiro will host a commencement ceremony to celebrate the kids’ successes. Each teen will receive a graduation gift: a GoPro camera and accessories. Then, Shapiro will begin anew with a new crop of teens.
There are more than 14,000 youth in Arizona’s foster care system. While teens are highly represented within the system, there aren’t enough foster families who are licensed to parent them.
Many adults assume that teens in care are beyond help, that their problems are too difficult to manage or that they’re too old to need a family.
“This simply isn’t true,” said Weiss. “Like everyone else, these teens need someone to wish them ‘happy birthday’ and a family to spend time with during the holidays. They need safety, love and guidance as they navigate the transition to adulthood.”
To learn more about foster care and adoption in Arizona, call 877-543-7633 or visit change2lives.com. For more information about the +swappow Plus Foundation, go to swappowplus.org
