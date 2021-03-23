A new treasure hunt is like an escape room with no walls, no timer and a $5,000 prize.
“The Rainbow’s End: Pot of Gold” treasure hunt by Discover the Key starts at 4 p.m. Friday, March 26. Families from around the Valley can hunt for the elusive “pot of gold” in a fundraiser for Westwood High School.
A plastic gold coin worth $5,000 in Amazon gift cards will be hidden somewhere in Mesa. Only registered participants can cash in on the coin.
Parents and children, groups of friends, couples and teams of co-workers can use clues to solve puzzles and riddles in the Rainbow’s End activity packet which leads to the hidden coin.
Rainbow’s End activity packets include hunt registration for up to five adults (all children free with parent) and can be purchased for $47 at discoverthekey.com.
Past hunt participant Anthony Hooton, of Mesa, said this is a fun and challenging event.
“I am so excited to have ‘discovered’ Discover the Key,” he said. “We love escape rooms, too, and these ‘hunts’ are similar in the types of puzzles and riddles you get to solve.”
The treasure cannot be found before the final clues are released at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Discover the Key hosts family-friendly treasure hunts in the Phoenix area to raise funds and awareness for educational and charitable organizations.
