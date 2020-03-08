The 1920s was a prosperous time for Mesa, resulting in the nickname of “Gem City.”
The city began to grow industrially, economically, and culturally.
Economically, the Cotton Crash of 1920-1921 was hard on Mesa, but it recovered quickly.
By the second half of the 1920s, rubber tires and more access to cars and trucks resulted in a resurgence in the cotton market.
The 1920s is also when large-scale commercial citrus groves, such as the Habeeb and McKellips farms, started to become very successful.
The growth of Mesa throughout the 1920s resulted in new development beyond the original square mile town site, most notably present-day Evergreen and Temple Districts.
As more residents bought cars, drive-in restaurants became very popular throughout Mesa.
To accommodate the travelers to Mesa, many hotels opened up including the Metsford Hotel (opened in 1921), Mesa’s first luxury hotel the El Portal Hotel (opened in 1928), and the Alhambra Hotel was reconstructed in 1921 after a fire.
There was also an increase in social organizations and clubs.
The Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Mesa Welfare League, and the Women’s Club, to name a few, became very active in Mesa throughout the 1920s.
A number of churches were built in the 1920s including the Mesa Arizona Temple which was dedicated in 1927.
Mesa was officially changed from a “town” to a “city” in 1929 paving its way to becoming a burgeoning city.
Today, Mesa is the largest suburban city by population in the U.S. and the 35th largest city overall in the U.S.
Shannon Maki is the operations manager and volunteer coordinator for the Mesa Historical Museum. Information: mesahistoricalmuseum.com or 480-835-2286.
