Banner Health hospitals across the Valley are reinstating their popular pet therapy program, once again bringing joy and comfort to patients with visits from certified therapy dogs that were benched for more than a year by the pandemic.
Among the first patients visited was 5-year-old Mesa resident Gordon Hardy, who has been receiving chemotherapy treatments at Banner Children’s at Desert for Ewing sarcoma since November.
After months of hopeful anticipation, Gordon and his mother Elisabeth Hardy were greeted by Riley, a 9-year-old rescued dachshund mix.
Though his mother knew the dog would be coming, she didn’t tell Gordon “because we wanted him to be surprised.”
“At first, he didn’t like the idea of a visitor coming in, he thought it’d be some adult that was boring
and not for him so he hid underneath a blanket,” Elisabeth Hardy recounted. “But he heard a little jingle from Riley’s collar and he just flew out from under that blanket and was so excited.”
This was a momentous visit for Gordon, who has been hospitalized intermittently during a time when the pandemic curtailed visits. Riley was one of his first non-adult companions that Gordon met during those arduous hospital stays.
“It was just him getting to have
a friend in the hospital, it’s all been adults, adults, adults,” said Elisabeth. “Gordon often suggests that the one thing to make him feel
better is a dog, so this visit is just wonderful.”
Riley makes an impression wherever he goes in the hospital. Several nurses were thrilled to see him and learn that pet therapy has returned after a long time without four-legged friends in the hospitals.
“It was just particularly heartwarming with Riley being the first dog at Banner Desert,” said Banner spokeswoman Nancy Neff. “It’s another positive sign for people that things are returning to semi-normal.”
Not only that, but that day of Riley’s first visit was Gordon’s second-to-last chemotherapy appointment.
And while Riley and other dogs will be there every Friday from now on for two-hour shifts, the family may not get the chance to see him again.
“We’re hopefully going into remission, so hopefully we’re there early enough next Friday to see a dog, but regardless, we’re glad that he got to end with a little bit of happiness,” Elisabeth Hardy said.
Noting the psychological benefits of the pet visitation program, Neff explained, “Studies have shown that a visit from a dog or just petting a dog can calm you and lower your blood pressure as well as give you a nice distraction.”
As COVID restrictions continue to be relaxed amid decreasing cases, Neff hopes to continue rebuilding the program by getting both volunteers and their pets back into the hospital.
Before the pandemic, the program boasted about 70 to 100 dogs of all manner of breeds across the Banner Health system, she said.
Gordon is also looking forward to more huge milestones, as he was to be fitted with a prosthetic foot and start learning to walk again with its assistance after his battle with bone cancer.
He eventually hopes to get his own service dog to help with his mobility.
“The thing about the dogs is that they love it, you can just tell they, have this strut or this look, and you know they’re just so happy to be able to help people,” Neff said. ′
