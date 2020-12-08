Local theaters are learning to pivot and adapt as the pandemic continues to rage on.
Since the start of the pandemic,
Valley theatres have faced closed and canceled shows.
Karen Rolston, artistic director of Mesa’s East Valley Children’s Theatre, said the pandemic has imposed numerous changes that cost the nonprofit revenue.
“We had to move all of our classes and camps from March through June online in a virtual setting,” Rolston said, “The online programs just don’t generate as much income.”
In addition to loss of revenue, she said, the transition to an online format has created other challenges.
“Our technical theater program is not functioning currently,” she said, “All of our outreach programs for performances at retirement communities, libraries, bookstores and elementary schools have been cancelled.”
Arizona Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Sean Daniels, saw a similar decline.
“For us, we estimated the loss at about a $1.5 million in revenue,” said Daniels.
Theaters also have had to cut staff.
“Our staff went from 96 people to 26 people just in March,” said Daniels.
Rolston added, “We have been unable to hire a large portion of our part-time staff since we don’t have programs.”
Daniels has managed to find something to be grateful for.
“The silver lining is that we were terrible at social media before,” he said, “It forced us to be present in the modern world.”
In addition to having a stronger presence on social media now, the Arizona Theatre also started streaming its former productions online.
“Online programming has attracted younger theater goers,” said Daniels.
Another local theater has also turned to social media to stay present, afloat and appeal to younger audiences.
“Everybody’s out of business now,” said Howard Paley, general manager of the Phoenix Opera Company, “On Facebook, we have outtakes of performances from the past.”
Prior to the pandemic, the smallest demographic that attended performing arts productions comprised younger generations like millennials.
A 2017 study by the National Archive of Data on Arts and Culture found that millennials were less inclined to attend performing arts events than older generations.
In fact, 13 percent of respondents 18 to 34 years old in 1992 attended plays in comparison to 7 percent of polled those 18 to 34, the study reported.
“Typically, the average theatre goer in the country is a 57-year-old married woman,” said Daniels.
The Phoenix Opera Company’s general demographic was consistent with the national average.
“Our audiences are mostly seniors over 60-years-old,” said Paley.
According to Paley, younger audiences are more attracted to works of contemporary opera playwrights. This is in stark contrast to the interests of the older audiences that are regulars at his opera company, however.
“Classics are a consistent draw,” said Paley, “They want to see ‘Aida’ or ‘Carmen.’”
Classic opera productions are primarily sung and spoken in foreign languages such as French, Russian and Italian.
Paley said this could deter new and younger audiences. To counteract this, the opera company installed a system to translate the productions in real-time.
“Super titles are captions above the stage that audiences can use to understand,” said Paley, “Languages are no longer a barrier.”
As for the East Valley Children’s Theatre, Rolston hopes to slowly transition back to performing for in-person audiences.
“The hope is to do a couple of in-person shows with small audiences that we will also stream,” Rolston said.
However, the director remains cautious and does not expect to hold these shows until 2021.
Right now it hopes to present in March “The Clumsy Princess” by JS Puller and Joel Esher, which won the theater company’s playwriting contest
“Those are all scheduled after the new year,” she said. “Hopefully, we will feel safe doing it at that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.