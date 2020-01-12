Arizona State University Sun Devil football stadium has hosted many sporting events in its storied history, but there’s one that it hasn’t seen – until now.
Sun Devil Family Charities will be holding its 2020 Cornhole Bowl VII charity tournament at the stadium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8, but it’s hoping to line up a few more sponsors even as teams are filling up the roster for the annual competition.
The nonprofit Sun Devil Family Charities was inspired by Joe Cajic, a former 1994 offensive guard, Ironman and captain of the ASU football team who was suddenly in need of a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.
After the community pulled together to raise money and support, some alumni recognized the ongoing need to help more ASU families.
Ever since, Sun Devil Family Charities provided grants and support to ASU families with financial hardship due to unforeseen medical expenses.
“We are Sundevils helping Sundevils,” said group President Shawn Daffara. “My goal is to grow the event. We will have more teams, more raffles, more prizes and more fun.”
“This year corporate sponsorships are available which will give big and small companies a chance to boost their company brand and visibility at the event in front of thousands of participants and guests,” he added.
The video scoreboard will promote the companies.
Over the years several sponsors have been an helped fundraising efforts, including sponsor YAM Properties and Dan Dahl.
Other sponsors include Four Peaks, Tito’s, Coca-Cola, Sun Devil Club, ASU-Young Professional Club (ypg), Cogburns, ‘Speak of the Devils’(podcast) and Ruby Red Media.
The charity also partnered with the Sun Devil Club to help with athletic scholarships for student-athletes pursuing degrees in the medical and/or nursing programs at Arizona State University.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and include various promotional opportunities and team entries to the competition.
The competition itself includes $1,000 in prizes. Registration is $60 for amateur level and $75 for pro/competitive.
Sponsors and players can sign up at sundevilfamily.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.