Divorce. Separation. Loss of a loved one through death or estrangement. Job loss or inability to find employment. Illness. Loneliness. Discouragement.
Too often, people decide to soldier alone through these quagmires – but it doesn’t have to be the only recourse.
Chandler and other East Valley residents suffering through hard times have available to them local ministry leaders, willing and trained, to listen.
They are part of the Stephen Ministry currently active in five churches in Chandler and Mesa.
Stephen Ministers are referred to as caregivers and those who come to them as care receivers. Care receivers need not be a member of the church, or any church, to receive help from a Stephen Minister.
According to the Stephen Ministries website, more than 750,000 pastors, church staff and lay leaders have been trained as Stephen Leaders since its founding as a nonprofit in 1975.
“We listen, but we don’t counsel,” said Marie Pettegrew, a Stephen Leader at Velda Rose United Methodist Church in Mesa. “We’re Christian lay people here to listen, talk with them, and lend a shoulder to cry on if needed.”
After several years’ hiatus, Velda Rose reactivated their Stephen Ministry last year and began training ministers.
“It does take a commitment,” admitted Pettegrew, a 50-year Mesa resident. “The Leaders go to leadership training courses that are a week-long, and then they come back to help train the Stephen Ministers who receive 50 hours of training before they’re matched with a care receiver.”
One-to-one Christian care is the basis for Stephen Ministry, which is active in more than 13,000 congregations in more than 180 denominations in all 50 states, 10 Canadian provinces, and 30 other countries.
Stephen Ministry derives its name from the apostle Stephen who, according to the book of Acts, was among those chosen as deacons in the nascent church to provide a caring ministry to the needy.
Confidentiality is paramount to all involved in the Stephen Ministry.
“One of the most important aspects of the program is maintaining confidentiality,” emphasized Steve Endicott, one of five trained Stephen Ministry Leaders at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Chandler.
Of their trained leaders, three are male and two women.
Risen Savior is one of the newer Stephen Ministry programs in the East Valley, and Endicott was a key to its establishment last February.
“I first got involved with the program in 1994 outside of Seattle in a congregation where I was director of Christian education,” said Endicott. “When I retired in 2005, we helped start a program in Montana, and moving to Chandler four years ago, the pastors encouraged me to get one started here.”
In addition to the leaders, four Stephen Ministers were commissioned in a church service last May.
“The program is designed so people are matched male to male and female to female,” Endicott explained. “I think there’s no question men are going through crises as well as women, and can utilize a Stephen Minister to help them through.”
The Stephen Ministry at Mesa’s St. Luke Lutheran Church, under the direction of Paul and Kathleen Hoffmann, is a vibrant group and one in which continuing education is emphasized.
Their six Stephen leaders and 11 ministers meet twice monthly, the first and third Tuesday, to advance their knowledge of the Stephen Ministry system, and in a following supervisorial session, without exposing confidentiality, work to help each other with current caregiving issues.
“We go around and say what we might be going through, and without mentioning names or details, we give different ideas and questions to help their care receivers find their own answers,” explained Kathleen Hoffman, St. Luke’s director of care ministries.
She and her husband were trained as leaders in July 2016 and the following November started the group with 12 Stephen Ministers. There are currently 17, eight men and nine women, six of whom are also trained leaders.
Accompanying the hurting along their journey, Stephen Leaders and Ministers often find a teaching lesson for themselves as well, said Kathleen who gave an example she said the deceased care receiver had approved to disclose.
“We were able to walk alongside a woman dying of cancer. Our Stephen Minister was there every week with her for a year. It was such a blessing to the Stephen Minister as well as the care receiver, and I think it changed all of our Stephen Minister’s outlook a bit as the woman said she wanted to live and find joy in every day,” she said.
“As Stephen Ministers, it’s our joy to walk beside them and just listen to them and be present with them. I think we’ve all experienced there are enough people giving their advice on how to get through your crisis, yet as Stephen Ministers, we’re trained to just listen. We aren’t there to tell you what to do or how to fix it.”
Added Bonnie Wellman of Mesa’s Red Mountain United Methodist Church: “We’re not cure-givers, we’re care-givers. God is the cure-giver. And we always expect miracles.”
A recent commissioning service added new Stephen Ministers.
“We had a wonderful commissioning of six new Stephen Ministers at our 9 a.m. service November 24th. Three other people from our most recent training group were also commissioned at Church of the Master the same day,” said Wellman. “The 50-hour training went great with Georgiann Crouse and Mary Kay Lininger as training leaders.”
Sharing the Stephen Ministry training with other churches is beneficial area-wide said Wellman, a former medical editor.
Offering further cooperation between the various East County churches Stephen Ministries, Paul and Kathleen Hoffmann of St. Luke are working to inaugurate an East County Stephen Ministry Coalition so area churches who currently provide the ministry, and others who are considering starting one, can assist each other.
Mesa’s Love of Christ Lutheran Church has a similar program based on the tenets of Stephen Ministry.
According to Pastor Steve Talmage, their Stephen Ministry was too successful - there weren’t enough people in need to keep their 100 trained ministers busy.
So, the church began a program entitled “Umbrella of Care,” which provides a plethora of services including one-on-one caregiving through their trained Stephen Ministers, and other ministries including homebound-monthly communion, emergency crisis response, and compassionate cooks who weekly prepare ready-to-heat meals.
All the Stephen Ministry churches say if they find their care receiver’s require more than a concerned, listening ear, they will provide appropriate referrals to community services or counselors.
Stephen Ministry at any of the churches listed can be contacted through their respective church offices.
Local Stephen Ministry groups can be found at: Risen Saviour Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma Road, Chandler; Velda Rose United Methodist Church, 5540 E. Main, Mesa; Red Mountain UMC, 2936 N. Power Road, Mesa; St. Luke Lutheran Church, 807 N. Stapley Drive, Mesa; and Church of the Master, 6659 E. University Drive, Mesa.
Information: StephenMinistries.org.
