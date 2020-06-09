The future of theater, at least in the next few months, may well hinge on the video conferencing tool, Zoom.
Mesa-based Southwest Shakespeare Company features some of the country’s best Shakespearean actors in an ongoing program, Virtual Classics Live, that drew a worldwide viewership of more than 4,000 last week.
But when the hat was passed around – virtually, of course – they collected about $600.
Executive Director Mary Way is unfazed and focuses on the novelty of the performance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It will be very interesting to see this 40 years from now and see what people say,” she said. “We’ll always remember this plague and the mark it made on this art form and many art forms. We’re trending right now; we’re evolving.”
Southwest Shakespeare, which has an annual budget of about $500,000, is about $161,000 behind target this year and lost about $60,000 because two of the season’s main shows, “Hudson” and “Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey,” were canceled.
It also canceled in-person school and educational shows and workshops and furloughed a few of its staff members.
But the show must go on.
The Fall Festival of Solo Shows is expected to run from Oct. 12-Nov. 22 at Mesa Arts Center and needs an infusion of $40,000.
The theater company’s mission of education must continue also.
Time is nigh to device creative ways to raise funds using the actors’ bounty of talent.
One such is the Sonne-t-Gram, which is a song, sonnet or poem of choice with a personal message delivered to a loved one; it can be sent anywhere in the world where there is technology.
Another concept is “Sponsored Actors,” a special training for emerging artists over 18 years of age.
These artists receive training with text coaches and work with professional actors during pre-recorded online performances. Since they are prerecorded, special effects are added to enhance the presentation.
An established revenue stream is the Shakespeare-in-the-law, an Ethics for Lawyers course, that provides continuing legal education for lawyers in compliance with the State Bar of Arizona requirements for ethics.
Using “The Merchant of Venice,” for example, actors examine the elements of ethos, logos and pathos, the three elements of ethics that lawyers study.
It examines issues including what’s right in the eyes of the law, what’s illegal and how much can lawyers afford to consider feelings in extenuating circumstances within the spirit of the law as opposed to the letter of the law.
“The most fascinating part is that the lawyers and judges who take the course are very forthcoming with stories from their own personal experience,” Way said.
The ethics course can be delivered virtually, the company believes.
Not so the fall offering of seven solo shows, which is slated with a different format aimed at season ticket holders.
To maintain social distancing, only 70 tickets are to be sold for each performance.
It’s still risky because there’s no guarantee patrons will fill the seats at Mesa Arts Center. To take the edge off the risk, the company is seeking an underwriter for the shows.
“In many ways, by running this season, it’s our gift to the community to find out if theaters can, in fact, function,” Way said. “We are one of the theater companies that can do it on a small enough scale. If we break even, we will have jobs, we’ll keep water flowing.”
Meanwhile, the virtual classics shows were undoubtedly successful.
Quarantined in their respective homes around the country, recent actors last week included Patrick Page and Zach Appelman, both in New York City.
“I was so pleased with the outcome. It moved faster because there’s no motion in it. They chase each other with the words. Some stand and move around, but others are seated,” Way said. “They wore funny hats, or clothing, to keep it visually interesting. These were some of the country’s best actors.”
The program is free because the company wants to provide entertainment to those stuck at home.
“So many people have lost their jobs, their income. We don’t want to make people feel bad,” Way said. “We want to make them feel good.”
A corporate sponsorship may be needed, Way said.
The arts sector is feeling the strain of coronavirus as much as any other industry that’s hurting.
Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London is facing a potential permanent closure as a result of the lockdown.
“The begging bowls are out. Everyone’s in need,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.