Southwest CardioVascular Interventional Center boasts added benefits to its partners in the local healthcare community.
“These include more interpersonal and compassionate patient centered experiences, rapid response referral services, extended hours decreasing readmissions, and significantly affordable procedural treatments, increasing patient satisfaction, proven outcomes and overall our patients peace of mind in uncertain times as we face today,” a company release said.
Noting that “as a company, we must not only grow with the consciousness of our responsibilities to our patients and each other,” it said “an understanding that future growth comes with added responsibilities of continual knowledge regarding safety and compliance.
“Our practice offers precision and awareness to support this new paradigm in high quality, affordable, outpatient medical procedural services for our patients. This vision has led us to the opening of our newly built Cardiovascular Surgical Center which provides significant benefits to the overall medical community most especially in this new world of COVID-19.”
Information: https://swcva.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.