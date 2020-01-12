From roses to homeless people, the city of Mesa this month needs volunteers for several major projects.
First up is a need for volunteer “deadheaders” and pruners to head over to Mesa Community College’s celebrated rose garden at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18, to prune its 9,000 rose bushes.
The garden, located on MCC’s main campus at Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, gained international recognition over the years for its stunning array and variety of roses.
It is the largest public rose garden in the desert southwest and the only significant public rose garden since its start in 1974.
Deadheaders remove the spent roses, promoting new growth and cleaning up the rose bushes. Pruners cut back the canes during the colder months to promote major growth for the holiday and spring seasons.
The spring pruning event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., but volunteers 13 and older are asked to check-in at 7:30 a.m. They should wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and a long sleeve shirt. No prior pruning experience is needed.
The garden exists largely because of the many community volunteers caring for it on a regular and seasonal basis but January and February are major months for getting the garden ready for the new year.
Consulting rosarians from the Mesa-East Valley Rose Society will be on hand to demonstrate the right way to handle clean up the bushes.
Volunteers also are needed that same weekend for Mesa’s traditional parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King.
Parade organizers need volunteers for a variety of duties for the parade on Jan. 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to help with parade staging, de-staging areas and parade route management. They must be at least 18–16 if a guardian signs a waiver.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and runs along Center Street between MLK Way and First Street. The celebration will include city council members, marching bands, community leaders and organizations.
Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/ 20F0449AFA829A0FC1-mlkjr1.
Finally, the city needs volunteers for the annual county-wide Point-in-Time Homeless Street Count.
All municipalities work with the Maricopa Association of Governments for the county, from 5 a.m.-noon Jan. 28, to understand how many individuals are experiencing homelessness and be better equipped to meet their needs.
Volunteers for the Mesa county must meet at 5 a.m. at the Salvation Army, Building 3, 241 E. 6th Street, for an orientation before being sent to their project locations at 5:30 a.m.
The MAG 2020 Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count is a one-day survey to identify some of the characteristics of people experiencing homelessness.
Municipalities like Mesa receive federal funding for homeless assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are required to conduct an annual comprehensive count.
“This helps local governments and nonprofit organizations more effectively allocate resources necessary to meet the needs of the homeless population,” city spokesman Kevin Christopher said.
An optional training session will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Salvation Army, Building 3, 241 E. 6th Street. To register: mesaaz.gov/PITCount.
The city is also seeking donations of hygiene/care packages to be given out during the Point-In-Time Count.
Suggested items for the care packages include socks, ChapStick, combs, Kleenex, Band-Aid adhesive bandages, hand warmers and waterless shampoo.
Donations will be accepted until Jan. 22 at the city Housing and Community Development Office, 200 S. Center Street, Building 1, Mesa.
