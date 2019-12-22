Red Mountain High senior Bella Moya has been nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education Program.
Bella, who received the nomination for her research in the school’s biotechnology program, is one of five Arizona nominees.
Nominations are based on academic rigor, technical competence, employability skills, and ingenuity and creativity within the field of career and technical education.
Bella is an intern at Red Mountain High’s biotechnology laboratory, where she helps the lab run smoothly with tasks such as maintaining healthy bacterial stocks and preparing labs for students.
She is also working on her own project to develop a rapid coliform identification test that could help determine whether certain types of water are safe for human recreation or consumption.
“It means a lot to me to have been selected as one of only five nominees to represent our state,” she said. “It’s a testament to the hard work I have put into biotechnology over the past four years, and it reminds me that my hard work doesn’t just represent myself, but my community and my state as well.”
Katy Gazda, a biotechnology teacher at Red Mountain High, has been an important part of Bella’s journey as a mentor and role model. This is the second year in a row Gazda’s students have been recognized by the program.
“Mrs. Gazda is an awesome example of a female leader in science,” Bella said. “I not only look up to her for her biotech expertise, but also for her life lessons.
“Mrs. Gazda treats her students like her own children and bends over backward to prepare us for success in the lab and the real world. She advocates fiercely for her students and, in doing so, teaches us how to advocate for ourselves.”
Next fall, Bella plans to attend Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, majoring in biomedical sciences and Spanish.
“In the future, I hope to continue my scientific research while studying abroad, graduate from medical school and one day establish my own practice as an OB-GYN,” she said.
