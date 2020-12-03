Red Mountain High social worker Jennifer M. Fiegl and other school staff believe that every student should have access to the basic needs of life so that they can focus on their education.
That’s never become more important, she said, as it has during the pandemic.
More than 30 percent of Red Mountain’s students had qualified for free or reduced-price lunches before the pandemic struck.
Now, Fiegl said, with “the complicated and now dire financial situations that some of our Red Mountain families have been forced into by the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers of students and families needing help have greatly increased.”
“With COVID, we have found the need is even greater,” she added. “Many have lost their jobs, and struggle to make ends meet. We didn’t want them to worry about the basics.”
But as a “significant number of our student body struggles to overcome many of the things taken for granted by others,” staff and special education students banded together to create and stock the Mountain Movers Care Closet.
In the process, not only does the Care Closet help students in need, but also provides a unique job-training program for special education students.
The Care Closet aims to give all students access to food, clothes, school supplies, personal hygiene products, and many other simple necessities.
“As a community, if we can assist those who are struggling to keep their focus on education, we will not only be improving the individual lives we touch, we will also be improving our overall community,” Fiegel said.
The Care Closet was formed this fall when Phil Poisson, Red Mountain’s special education applied transition coordinator, approached Fiegl with the idea of transforming the Mountain Movers Café into something that would better reach students.
The café, run by special education
student, was transformed into a whole new space called the Mountain Movers Care Closet, also run by special education students.
The Care Closet is located on the Red Mountain campus so all students can use it during the school day by appointment or referral.
Any student in need is eligible to use it. Students in need can contact a teacher, a counselor, an administrator or the social worker for assistance. Some students also are confidentially referred there through Fiegl if a Red Mountain staffer sees a need.
The Care Closet is based on a “non-judgmental system” so there are no criteria a student has to meet.
Either Fiegl, a guidance counselor or administrator accompany the student to the closet to let him or her choose what clothing or personal-care items they need. “If a student needs food, balanced food baskets will be distributed,” Fiegl added.
An emphasis is placed on confidentiality “so that students will not feel they ‘stand out’ because they have been to the Mountain Movers Care Closet,” she said. “We want the people who use the Mountain Movers Care Closet to feel good.
“Do you ever feel good when you go shopping? That is how we want this experience to be.”
Fiegl said the students who use the Care Closet “who are striving to do well academically but need an extra boost to ensure their focus can be on their education and not on meeting their basic needs.”
“Our belief is that as a student body and as a school community, if we can assist those students who are struggling to keep their focus on education, we will not only be improving the individual lives we touch, we will also be improving our overall community as these students become contributing members of society.”
“Basically,” she added, “we found we have a high need on our campus for students – homeless, foster, low income – who needed basics like food, clothing, shoes and hygiene.”
Special education students help sort, hang clothing and stock the Care Closet.
That means those students are participating in a relatively unique transition training.
Typically, transition training programs in high schools utilize various materials – videos, worksheets, board games, role playing ideas, task boxes, textbooks and workbooks – to teach skills to special needs students in the classroom.
The Care Closet “teaches school-to-work skills by having the students actually perform a myriad of duties involved in providing clothing, food, and personal items to those in need through a shop that acts as a free distribution point with retail displays and organized storage for product retrieval by our struggling school community members in need,” Fiegl said.
It also gives the school latitude to include students who may need additional time to develop work skills later to help them to transition into jobs.
“Red Mountain High School is very lucky to have teachers and staff who are very attentive to all students,” Fiegl said, noting some students’ parents also if the students themselves prefer that.
“We never want a student to feel ashamed,” Fiegl said, saying the goal is to give students in need “the privacy and dignity they deserve and rightfully expect.”
