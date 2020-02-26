In Dane McCaslin’s cozy mysteries, characters regularly stumble across dead bodies.
No stumbling for her, though. The retired English teacher – who taught in the Mesa Public Schools district – is a lifelong writer.
“I started writing long before I wanted to be a teacher. I started writing my own little books when I was about 5 or 6 years old,” she said. “I’d play library.”
A USA Today-ranked best-selling author who has taught writing at high school and college levels, McCaslin is ready to impart a lifetime of writing experience on anyone that’s interested.
She is the Writer-in-Residence at the Mesa Public Library through a program in partnership with Arizona State Library.
She is offering free writing workshops at the Main, Red Mountain and Dobson Ranch libraries until March 19.
Cozy mysteries are more character-driven than plot-driven.
Think Agatha Christy’s work. Compared to plot-driven thrillers that describe murders graphically, cozy mystery murders happen off screen and someone discovers them by accident.
Although she’s essentially self-taught, McCaslin says the formula of writing may be taught.
“Then, you encourage writers to write outside the formula,” she said.
What does that entail?
“I would encourage writers to learn the formulas, learn the points of plot, learn the story arc and tweak it. Make it your own. Put some surprises in there. Put those red herrings in there,” she said.
McCaslin compares it to playing the piano by ear. She’s a classically-trained pianist who started lessons at age 4.
“I can look at a piece of music and play. But the best thing I like to do is just to sit down and play without any music and just whatever I want to hear on that keyboard,” she said. “It’s called playing by ear…I think it sounds best when I just make it up myself.”
That’s how McCaslin writes, too.
She’s not a planner but more of a “pantser.” That’s another way of saying, “writing by the seat of your pants.”
“I might come up with a story idea, but the characters take over. And they just go with it. Sometimes, I have an idea of where I’m going with the story and it goes totally another way,” she said.
For example, the intended killer doesn’t play that role and her editors tell her to change the pre-written synopsis to match the story.
“It surprises me as much as it surprises anybody else. I know that sounds weird, but it’s true,” she said.
In the immensely competitive publishing industry, McCaslin had her share of luck.
Like most writers, she first amassed a collection of rejection letters. Then, she secured a Canadian writing mentor who encouraged her to try a British publisher. Independent publisher Accent Press of London picked up her work right away.
Her Proverbial Crime Mystery Series featured British expatriate and accomplished mystery writer Caro Layton-Browning’s adventure when transplanted to Upstate New York.
The third book in the series, “The Pen is Mightier,” became a bestseller.
“I was pretty proud,” she said. “In July 2016, I was number 16 on the list and Steven King was number 17. It didn’t last that long, but still.”
McCaslin published her second series in the US, when her publisher introduced her to Gemma Halliday, the owner of an independent publishing house in New York.
She co-authored Aloha Lagoon Mysteries with Kimberly Griggs, featuring Autumn Season and her best friend Jimmy Toki, who solve mysteries in Hawaii.
In the third series, the protagonist is much older, in the late 50s, because McCaslin wanted to appeal to readers of her own age group.
This time, she was introduced to her current agent, Dawn Dowdle of the Blue Ridge Literary Agency, who sold her work to Kensington Publishing.
McCaslin was in an enviable position because she could also choose to publish with Penguin Crime, but she chose the former.
Here, the main character is Gwen Franklin, a retired English teacher who never married. She has a many-times-married-and-divorced millionaire best friend named Nora Goldstein (think invested alimony) who suggests they form a pet valet business.
The 2 Sisters Pet Valet Mysteries is due to publish the first title, Doggone Dead, in August. She’s working on the third book.
With all this writing under deadline that’s required of her, how does she find time to workshop?
McCaslin said that the writer-in-residence program is a “Godsend.”
“I miss teaching so much. I love giving workshops,” she said.
After she secured an agent, McCaslin left her last teaching appointment at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.
Crime pays in the publishing industry. What’s its appeal?
“I think humans are puzzle solvers,” McCaslin said. “We are curious by nature and we want to know. We don’t want the book laid out for us. Even a romance book keeps you hanging until the very end.”
Romance writing allows the reader to follow with the character and keep solving the situation, and mysteries are no different, McCaslin said.
“It’s that old Pandora’s Box. If I was in front of it, I’ll probably open it, too.”
For more details about Dane McCaslin’s program at the Mesa Library, visit Mesalibrary.org/events/writer-in-residence/writer-in-residence-one-on-one.
