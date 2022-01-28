Jarrad Bittner seems to be tailor-made to run Mesa’s i.d.e.a. Museum.
His informal and formal education is a happy blend of the arts and entrepreneurship. He has family ties to Arizona. His personality is youthful and upbeat.
In Wisconsin, where he headed that state’s oldest children museum, he took over its reins during a challenging time with a negative cash balance and declining membership but managed to turn things around admirably and even spearhead a renovation.
“It’s just like what the next phases are for the i.d.e.a. Museum. It’s really exciting to be a part of this project,” said Bittner, who became director of Arizona’s foremost children’s art museum last August, replacing Sunnee O’Rork.
The i.d.e.a. Museum is a hands-on art museum for children and families to experience art, creativity and imagination. Its exhibitions and activities support early learning, nurture creative thinking, and engage families in quality time together.
Founded in 1978, it’s owned by the City of Mesa and supported by the i.d.e.a. Museum Foundation.
During the 2018 general election, a proposed bond of $5 million passed to benefit the museum. With a goal to renovate and build out the facility, it’s in the middle of a quiet phase of a capital campaign.
Some parts of the planned renovations, such as improvements to the atrium and creation of ADA accessibility, are already in process. A new exhibition – “Imagine, Design, Build!” – focuses on the art and science of designing buildings and structures and is due to open soon.
Asked if he is happy in his new role, Bittner said: “I love it.”
“Every day I get more energy coming into the museum,” he said. “We have this phenomenal team here. Downtown, the institution, the bond, the campaign, how we really have to rethink and transform ourselves with COVID happening and how we can support families and schools.
“There’s a lot going on and it’s really energizing to be a part of all that,”
he added.
Bittner is here with his wife Kate, who left an administrative position in a university in Wisconsin to move to Arizona. They are temporarily living in Chandler but have plans to move closer to Mesa’s hub.
Born and raised in Hawaii, Bittner has a background in visual arts and music.
“My father passed away the year I was born,” he said. “Mom made this decision to quit everything that she was doing to focus on us kids. She was an artist herself and she used art as a healing tool for us kids. I was constantly surrounded by paints, by markers, crayons, we had a kiln, so we were working with ceramics, so the arts were really how I grew up.”
At college in Wisconsin later, he studied for a degree in music. Upon completion, he worked in administration and taught in the music education department. He taught brass techniques, a course where college students learn the fundamentals of different brass instruments. He also gave lessons in tuba – his main instrument – and piano.
“That experience as a musician and all that I learned as a musician is so critical to what I’ve been able to do in my career. It’s brought so many skills that are relevant to the business industry,” he said.
At Arizona State University, he was on a trajectory to lead an arts-based institution and the goal was to pursue a three-pronged master’s program: music performance, how to lead an arts-based institution and entrepreneurship. He participated in a program with League of American Orchestras and was also working with The Phoenix Symphony.
But during the last semester of his music degree, he left Arizona as he accepted a position to run the Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton, Wisconsin.
“It was a challenging time for the institution: we had a negative cash balance and we continually dropped the impact and the number of individuals that we served,” he said.
Bittner oversaw a several million-dollar campaign, renovated a 3,000-square-foot facility and expanded it. During his six-year tenure, he transformed the organization for the better.
Thus, when he heard of the vacancy at the i.d.e.a. museum, he found it opportune.
“From being a part of this city that’s even bigger than just this institution, to being a part of this city, to being able to play into the city goals and to support different departments,” he said his position’s overall goals, “it’s really incredible what we get to do here.”
The interview process for the coveted job was extensive. After applying for the position in March, he went through five rounds of interviews with multiple panels – and flew to Mesa for the final meeting with the team. This was during a difficult phase of the pandemic, and hence unique, also.
Bittner acknowledges the challenges inevitable to any new job.
The pandemic looms as one. The museum prides itself in being a hands-on experience. It’s aimed at young kids who are not vaccinated due to their age group. The kids also may not understand the concept of social distancing.
“How can we create safe environments that are fun, unique, educational for our visitors and our staff? That’s definitely a challenge,” Bittner said.
Retaining staff is also a challenge in this environment.
A number of policies and procedures have been created to create the most healthy, friendly, family-oriented environment, including an updated filtration system and nightly electro sanitizing of the entire museum.
He also has to oversee many construction projects during a time of rising building material costs and supply chain issues.
Fundraising for the projects is not complete either, and he is pursuing some foundational gifts with long term donors before the public process and community involvement begins.
The basic legwork for all these areas were in place when he took over.
Bittner is struck by the longevity of the i.d.e.a. museum and its particular focus on the arts.
“It’s really exciting to have that history and to be a part of the first children’s museum that had a focus on the arts,” he said.
“I was raised on the arts and arts was used to engage my family and to build my family. To see it happening here and to be a part of it here, that’s really meaningful to me.”
