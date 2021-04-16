Teresa Bitler has spent much of her life in Mesa and the East Valley.
Over the last 15 years, she’s written for the Arizona Office of Tourism, AAA, Allegiant Air, Visit Phoenix, TripSavvy and publications including National Geographic Traveler and Fodors, among others.
And now … the book.
Bitler, who lives with her husband, her youngest daughter and two dogs in Mesa, has written a guidebook on Reedy Press called “100 Things to Do in Mesa Before You Die.”
She covers kayaking on the Salt River to listening to a symphony play from the stage of the state’s largest performing arts center, with beer, hiking, archery, shopping and, of course, food in between.
Bitler also writes about a little-known botanical garden showcasing Native American canals at Mesa Grande Cultural Park, how to have a spiritual awakening at a Greek monastery in the desert and taking the plunge with Skydive Arizona.
The book is available through ReedyPress.com, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The 160-page book costs $17.
Bitler has multiple book signings planned, including: Mesa Arts Center, One East Main St., noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1; and Downtown Mesa/Second Friday Night Out, Main Street between Center and Robson, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 14.
Highlights of the book include:
• When summer temperatures climb into the triple digits, cool off with a float on the Salt River, where tubers of all ages listen to loud music, drink beer and toss beach balls.
•Go off road with a Segway tour through the Sonoran Desert on the tribal lands of the Yavapai Nation, just north of Mesa.
• Mesa is the starting point of the Fresh Foodie Trail, featuring local farms, a dairy, olive mill, flour mill and winery.
• Falcon Field Airport in Mesa was originally a World War II training site. Today, the municipal airport is home to the Commemorative Air Force Museum, which offers flights on historic aircrafts including its B-17.
• Downtown Mesa is having a growth spurt, adding new restaurants, breweries, and hotels, but it remains a favorite with shoppers who browse its boutiques for unique gifts.
• Listen to the world’s largest Wurlitzer with more than 6,000 pipes and 1,074 individual keys play everything from “The Phantom of the Opera” to “Chattanooga Choo Choo” as you munch on pepperoni pizza at Organ Stop Pizza.
