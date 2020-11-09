World War II hero Irving Wohl of Mesa celebrated his 105th birthday Oct. 12 with a visit from his daughter, who flew in from New York for the occasion.
His special day included getting his teeth cleaned at Carrington College’s free dental clinic in Mesa.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, Wohl served between October 1942 and December 1944 with the 84th Chemical Mortar Battalion, participating in the Europe/Africa/Middle East campaigns.
In the war, he earned the Purple Heart, Bronze Star among a dozen medals that also included Combat Action, Army Good Conduct, World War II Victory, National Defense Service and other achievements.
He married Muriel Goffman in 1951 and has two children, Phil and Robyn Wohl.
Wohl operated a family business in Newark, manufacturing and installing skylights and sheet metal products for commercial buildings.
He moved to Mesa in 1985.
He’s a fan of Carrington College, which is why he has had his teeth cleaned by students for years.
The college even keeps a picture from his 100th birthday on the wall in the clinic lobby.
