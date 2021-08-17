When Valley Youth Theatre streams its VYTal Affair-athon fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21, Mesa residents may recognize some familiar faces on VYT’s stage.
Three Mesa youth are among the nearly 100 performers who will take part in this year’s eight-hour, Jerry Lewis-style telethon featuring live and recorded interviews and performances from current “VYTkids” and alumni cast members – including stars of stage and screen like Broadway’s Nick Cartell, who recently completed a two-and-a-half-year run as Jean Valjean in the National Tour of “Les Misérables.”
The fundraiser will stream live from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at vyt.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/valleyyouththeatre. Viewers can tune in and out anytime throughout the day.
Gabi Etheridge, 15, who performed in VYT’s productions of “A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail” and “The Wizard of Oz,” was eager to jump on stage and raise money during VYTal Affair-athon.
“I am thrilled to be a part of VYTal this year because I miss VYT!” Gabi said. “Nothing can compare to VYT’s professionalism and top-notch productions. I’m so glad they have offered us the opportunity to perform together once again in an uncertain time.”
She’s not the only one who feels that way about the theater.
Abigail Springer, 14, was cast as Katie Spoonapple in her first VYT production, “Dear Edwina,” just weeks before COVID-19 darkened stages worldwide.
“One of the highlights of my life was being cast in ‘Dear Edwina,’” she said. “Even though I didn’t get to perform in that show, being part of the cast for a short time meant everything to me.
“I know there are many other kids like me who really want to be back on stage. I want to support this fundraiser because I want all of those kids to get their shot, and I can’t think of any place better than VYT.”
Her little sister, 11-year-old Savannah Springer, performs with VYT’s show choir, VYTweens. She, too, was excited to get on stage to help raise money for the theater.
Said Savannah, “A big source of happiness for me is musical theater. I haven’t had many opportunities to perform in the last year, so I couldn’t wait to be part of my very first VYTal Affair.”
The virtual event replaces the 27th annual VYTal Affair, the theater’s biggest annual fundraiser. It’s the second year the COVID-19 crisis prompted VYT to take the event online, but there are benefits to the online platform – including the opportunity to bring together performers from the past 30 years.
“Hosting the event virtually allows us to showcase the incredible talent in Phoenix to people around the world,” said Bobb Cooper, VYT’s longtime artistic director. “The cast for this fundraiser includes performers as young as 9 years old, seasoned professionals who were in our shows 30 years ago and everyone in between. It’s going to be a day of amazing performances.”
Most of the performances were pre-recorded in July. In addition to vocal numbers, the event will include live Zoom interviews with alumni, multi-track numbers and a few surprise guests.
A highlight of the fundraiser is the 21-year reunion of the cast of West Side Story, which VYT produced at the Herberger Theater in 2000.
Five alumni performers from the original production – Nick Cartell, Katie “Rex” Casey, Chris Ciccarelli, Sharie “Combs” Nievar and Ian Sidden – will come together for a virtual performance of the powerful “Tonight Quintet.”
Said Cooper, “We are truly grateful for the swell of support we’ve received over the last 18 months. It has touched our hearts and reaffirmed our commitment to inspire young people to be the best they can be – on stage and, more importantly, in life.”
Each hour of the telethon will be hosted by a local celebrity, including Yetta Gibson, Gina Salazar Hook, John Hook, Brad Perry and Carey Peña.
The fundraiser also will include a silent auction featuring travel, entertainment, skin care, spa, hotel, food and beverage and dozens of other packages.
“VYTal Affair-athon will jump-start the next phase of Valley Youth Theatre,” said Cooper.
Gabi is thrilled to be part of this next phase.
“This past year, I spent time working on things I wanted to improve so when everything came back, I could be more confident in my performances,” she said. “Before the pandemic, my family had gone to every VYT show for five years. It really showed just how much VYT was part of our lives! We have really missed it and cannot wait for VYT to open back up stronger than ever!”
This sentiment is echoed by young
performers across the Valley, including
Savannah.
“My hope is that VYT comes out of this stronger than ever and that people never take for granted the things that make them happy – like theater and the opportunity to spend time together in person,” she said.
It looks like these VYTkids will get their wish, as the theater just announced its return to live performances. VYT will stage “Spookley the Square Pumpkin, The Musical” from Oct. 1-31. Rounding out the season are the 25th annual production of “A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” and “High School Musical.”
Abigail had one last message for
Bobb Cooper and the rest of the VYT team: “Thank you for everything you’ve given me over the last year. I love VYT so much and I hope this fundraiser is the best ever!”
For information about sponsorships, donations or providing an in-kind gift to the telethon, visit vyt.com.
High-profile performers who got their start at VYT include Emma Stone, Jordin Sparks, Kimiko Glenn, Chelsea Kane, Max Crumm, Matt Dallas, Columbus Short, Nick Cartell and Sam Primack.
