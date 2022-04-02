A Mesa teen is preparing for a national competition after winning the Arizona Academic Decathlon by besting 250 other high school students.
Thor Eckman, a 17-year-old senior at Westwood High School, participated in 10 events that covered a variety of subjects and also involved writing an essay, giving a speech and completing an interview.
The son of Vanessa and Lonnie Eckman, Thor has his sights set on majoring in math at Arizona State University.
But for now, he’s for the national decathlon, which will be held virtually April 21-23 and include an essay, interview, speech and a demonstration of his command of math, history, social sciences, economics, literature, art and music,
Thor said this year’s theme was water, “so most of the study material was related to water in some way.”
“The material was provided at the end of the last school year so students can study over the summer,” he explained. “There are usually some scrimmages, district, regional and state competitions. Normally, the essay is written about a week before the competition and on Friday night we compete in the interview and speech. On Saturday we take seven written tests on the other subjects.”
Because of ongoing concerns over COVID-19, many of the interview and speech events were done remotely.
He said his biggest challenge in the Arizona Decathlon was the speech event.
“Prior to joining, I had zero experience speaking formally, and this event was probably the one that I had to work the hardest to do well in,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot in the realm of formal and presentational speaking and I believe that it is a beneficial skill for me to have for the future.”
Preparing for the competition was an arduous task.
“I prepared by using a variety of study strategies, such as quizzing myself and teaching my teammates, as well as creating practice materials for my teammates and I to use. One of the sayings is ‘the Academic Decathlon is won over the summer.’ This means that the students who study over the summer usually do much better. I spent hours and hours reading and studying the material starting May of last year.”
Thor’s favorite subjects in school are math and chemistry and he also participates in Westwood’s Academic Decathlon and Math Club.
Off-campus, he coaches a FIRST Lego League robotics team.
