Every year, more than 8 million tons of plastic finds its way into the world’s oceans that dot the earth.
According to Plastic Oceans, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the litter plaguing waterways, some 14.1 percent of all litter comes from beverage containers.
This cause motivates organization members like Julie Andersen, who serves as Plastic Ocean’s global executive director, to inspire the next generation of Americans to be more sustainable with their beverage containers.
Andersen’s organization has donated 12 water bottle filling stations to accommodate reusable water bottles, along with reusable water bottles themselves, across the state – including three at three Mesa elementary schools.
The stations at Crismon, Ida Redbird and Washington elementary schools cost between $2,200 and $2,500 each and serve a far-reaching goal for Andersen’s organization.
“We are an organization fighting to end plastic pollution and we do it mainly through educational awareness with the idea the reason we have so much plastic waste is because it’s thrown away and ends up in our environment inappropriately,” she said.
“So, one of our initiatives is to educate younger students, particularly in elementary and junior high schools, about our new understand of plastics, and what we can do to eliminate some of our single-use plastic usages.”
Andersen’s organization focuses on underserved schools across the country and worldwide, spreading the gospel of sustainability across income levels and demographics.
The executive director said the key takeaway for students is single-use plastics are no longer a cure-all for consumers.
Andersen believes children and young adults these days have a much better grasp on the environmental degradation with such items wreaking the world’s ecosystems and she believes organizations like hers can do a world of good.
“The biggest takeaway for me is really recognizing it’s not about the convenience of their single-use plastic water bottles, but it’s normal to just carry around your own water bottle,” Andersen said.
“I think 30 years ago, the majority of kids always brought along some type of thermos or a water bottle because we didn’t always have plastic water bottles. And then we got used to the comfort and the convenience of water bottles.
“And it started, I think the last 15-20 years, it’s felt like there is no alternative. Whereas, we really are implementing these reusable bottles and refill stations so it’s a new norm because it’s not uncommon to just carry your reusable bottle and get water that way.”
Crismon Elementary Principal Sandi Kuhn shared a similar sentiment about the impact on her pupils.
Kuhn believes the filling station, which was placed in the school’s multipurpose room, will benefit her students in ways almost incomprehensible currently.
Kuhn said the station will help students in their physical education courses, as the station’s location is in close proximity to where those classes are held, in addition to where school breakfast and lunch is served.
She sees the station as the tip of the iceberg, when it comes to teaching students about environmental sustainability, with a series of events centered around lowering our collective environmental footprint.
“We are planning a contest inviting Kindergarten to first-grade students to draw a picture about recycling and second to sixth-grade students to write about recycling, where the winning entries will receive a reusable water bottle,” Kuhn said.
“Our water refilling station complements several school activities where our students help the environment and reducing plastic pollution is another way the students can give back to make the world a better place,” she added.
Kuhn younger students already are seeing first-hand the benefits of the stations and they are looking at single-use bottles.
Such an evolution in young pupils’ minds is key, according to Andersen, as it makes a plastic-free or reduced plastic future more realistic – which is a win-win for the environment at-large.
For students in various California schools, Andersen said. “It is required for them to bring some type of reusable bottle for their water. “
Crismon physical education teacher Shelby Rasmussen, who also is the school’s wellness ambassador, said the program “means a lot to me.”
“For our students, the water filling station is increasing the amount of water that our students are consuming in a school day, which also shows our students are learning the importance of hydration and filling up their reusable water bottles during PE and during lunch,” Rasmussen said. “Because of it, they’re drinking more water and being more hydrated.”
