East Valley Academy and Crossroads art teacher LeeAnn Slade saw a massive transformation in her students who participated in a colorful campus mural of their portraits.
“When we went remote, it was a bit tricky,” said Slade. “When we got back, I thought we needed a project to help connect the students. There were a lot of feelings of isolation or depression.”
EVA and Crossroads serve students from 7th-12th grade on the same campus.
When classes resumed in mid-January, Slade took photographs of each student. She then assigned them the tricky task of picking a small number of classmates to celebrate the student body’s diversity.
“We wanted six students who appeared on the mural to represent everyone else,” explained Slade. “I feel like most people, when they see the mural, they can’t believe they’re actually students because they’re really cool looking kids.”
Slade and the students deliberated quite a bit on who should appear on the mural. When Slade picked student Gabriel Ikener, he couldn’t believe it.
“He was just bewildered,” Slade said. “He’s a really shy dude.”
Slade and her classmates first came up with the idea for the background, playing with design and color. They picked a rainbow theme because it symbolized the diversity of the student population and the idea that every skin shade has value.
According to Slade, the purpose of the rainbow also extended to the students’ different backgrounds. Some have a criminal record and Slade wanted them to feel included.
Before they could start, they needed a sponsor – which Slade said took some time perhaps because of financial issues.
“I took things into my own hands and went to Home Depot,” Slade said.
She showed the Home Depot manager an image of the idea and was given a $100 gift card toward paint. “Then it just wasn’t enough, so I contacted the CEO of Risas.”
Jeff Adams, the CEO of Risas Dental and Braces, has a phenomenal philanthropic reputation. In one example last year, Risas offered free dentistry at a specific time slot on Labor Day, and ended up giving away $700,000 worth of dentistry in five hours.
“It took me about a half a second to yes,” Adams said. “Those kids are really talented.”
Adams wrote a check and, with additional funding from the website Donors Choose, Slade and the students were ready to begin painting last October.
“It was two weeks of solid painting,” said Slade. “It was a really unifying feature on campus because the students who weren’t even in art would come by and say, ‘Can I help?’”
Slade said that at first, she received some negative criticism from faculty who thought the students’ portraits looked too severe or morose.
“I just wanted them to be totally natural and not construct them into a fake happy mural,” said Slade who ultimately saw a happy transformation in her students.
When Kaiya Love, an African-American student, saw a Facebook post from Mesa Public Schools about their mural, Slade said she was in tears.
“‘I can’t believe I’ve come this far,’” Love posted on her Facebook page, according to Slade.
She said that Aimee Muñoz, 18, another student muralist whose portrait shows her flashing a big smile, had spent years eating lunch in Slade’s classroom with her friends and described it as the “safest place” on campus.
“I call her ‘mom,’” said Muñoz. “Leeann gives me that mothering personality.”
During lunch, Muñoz would discuss her weekend with Slade or ask for life advice. When Slade told her about the art project, Muñoz said she became “stoked.”
“We were all excited to work on it,” said Muñoz. “We went out every day and during lunch and during passion periods. We’d all go out and paint.”
Muñoz and her classmates even attracted attention from TV news channels on the positivity of their project in the midst of the coronavirus.
Muñoz said she was disheartened to see some negative comments on social media.
“Obviously people are gonna hate, but it just sucks,” said Muñoz. “People were saying things like, ‘How is it diversity if there’s no white kids?’”
Muñoz said the comments are hurtful and full of judgment about the students.
Muñoz called those statements untrue and stressed that she and her schoolmates worked hard to complete the mural to add a bit of positivity to the world.
“We’re the students who needed more help or we didn’t go to school because we had family issues,” said Muñoz.
“Whatever the reason, we aren’t bad students. We are great in our way,” she added. “There are students who’re working hard even when COVID-19 is happening and they’re not giving up.”
